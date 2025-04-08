California American Water awards Hexavalent Chromium Removal contract to Covenant Technical Solutions

Project protects public health, ensures compliance with new water quality regulations for Southern California communities

This project highlights our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, cost-effective treatment solutions that guarantee safe, high-quality drinking water for communities.” — Rob Craw, CEO of Covenant Technical Solutions

DANVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Covenant Technical Solutions™ (CTS™) , a leading integrated solutions provider in the water sector, has been awarded a contract by California American Water (CAW) to lead a progressive design-build advanced Hexavalent Chromium Removal system across multiple well sites in Southern California. This project will help CAW meet maximum contaminant level (MCL) regulations for hexavalent chromium while maintaining operational efficiency.California’s hexavalent chromium (Chrome 6) regulation took effect in October 2024, giving public water systems until October 1, 2026 to comply. To meet these new standards, CAW is investing in advanced treatment technologies to protect water quality for the communities it serves. By leveraging a progressive design-build approach, CTS will conduct an assessment and evaluation of each site’s water quality to determine the best treatment solution.“We are honored to partner with CAW to make an impact on water quality,” said Rob Craw, CEO of CTS. “This project highlights our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, cost-effective treatment solutions that guarantee safe, high-quality drinking water for communities.”CTS’s progressive design-build team will bring together industry-leading expertise to safeguard California’s water supply, while showcasing the importance of strategic outcomes as it partners with Pacific Advanced Civil Engineering (PACE) as Designer/Engineer of Record and Hazen & Sawyer as Chromium Technical Advisor.With a proven track record in delivery projects, CTS continues to set the standard for innovation and excellence in water treatment.The project began in March 2025, with completion by the October 1, 2026 compliance deadline.About Covenant Technical SolutionsCovenant Technical Solutions is the premier integrated solutions provider in the water sector, offering a wide array of services from design to construction and commissioning. Committed to empowering ingenuity for superior performance, the company specializes in water conveyance and groundwater treatment projects, offering a comprehensive suite of services ranging from conceptual to integrated design to alternative delivery methods such as design-build, progressive design-build, CMAR, and P3 solutions.Its leadership team is comprised of seasoned industry veterans that have launched, scaled and managed successful companies and some of the largest and most critical infrastructure projects in California over the last decade. Noteworthy projects include the $77 million Monterey Peninsula Water Supply Project, spanning from Pacific Grove to Marina, the $26 million Orange County Water District PFAS Treatment Program, and the construction of two potable water treatment facilities for LADWP in the San Fernando Valley valuing $480 million treating 75 MGD.Visit covenanttechnicalsolutions.com to learn more.About California American WaterCalifornia American Water (CAW), a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality water and wastewater services to over 690,000 people across California. Committed to sustainability, innovation, and regulatory compliance, CAW continuously invests in infrastructure to ensure safe, reliable drinking water for the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.amwater.com/caaw ###

