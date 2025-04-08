AiDASH Honored Again as One of TIME’s America’s Top GreenTech Companies

AiDASH recognized again in 2025 as one of few climate software companies, places 5th in the “Data & Analytics” category

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AiDASH , an enterprise SaaS company making critical infrastructure industries climate-resilient and sustainable with satellites and AI, today announced it has been named on TIME’s list of America’s Top GreenTech Companies 2025 This marks the second year TIME has issued the GreenTech list—and the second consecutive recognition for AiDASH. The list recognizes companies that are “developing and providing green technologies, products, or services that help mitigate or reverse the impact of human activities on the environment.” Among a select group of climate software companies, AiDASH ranked 5th in the “Data & Analytics” category and 151st overall out of 250 companies. TIME, in collaboration with Statista, evaluated more than 8,000 companies based on three key dimensions: positive environmental impact, innovation drive, and financial strength.“We’re honored to be recognized by TIME as a leader in GreenTech innovation,” said Abhishek Singh, Co-founder and CEO of AiDASH. “This acknowledgment reflects the impact of our satellite-first AI platform, which is helping critical infrastructure industries become more climate-resilient and sustainable. We’re proud to be driving real-world change at scale by enabling electric and gas utilities and landowners to reduce costs, boost reliability, and accelerate sustainability progress.”This recognition from TIME follows a period of significant innovation and momentum for AiDASH. Most recently, the company announced the Integrated Platform for Grid Inspection and Monitoring —a first-of-its-kind solution—as well as CRIS™ 2.0, a major upgrade to its AiDASH Climate Risk Intelligence System™. CRIS 2.0 introduces new, prevention-first capabilities for wildfire risk reduction, further advancing AiDASH’s leadership in climate resilience.To learn more about career opportunities at AiDASH, please visit www.aidash.com About AiDASHAiDASH is making critical infrastructure industries climate-resilient and secure. Using our satellite-first platform for grid inspection and monitoring, our AI applications enable electric and gas utilities and landowners to transform how they manage and maintain assets. Our customers deliver ROI in their first year of deployment with reduced costs, improved reliability, and advancements in sustainability goals. AiDASH exists to safeguard critical infrastructure and secure the future of humanAIty™. Learn more at www.aidash.com

