Providing an Outstanding Customer Experience Earns Three Businesses 17 Consecutive Talk Awards

A dentist and two restaurants are connected by their dedication to customer service.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three businesses across the Western United States recently earned the highest levels of customer satisfaction for the 17th straight year, garnering them yet another Talk Award.Grout Family Dentistry in Littleton, Colorado, is a family dental practice treating patients of all ages. Offering everything from checkups and cleanings to veneers, implants and root canals, the practice can handle patients’ needs all in one place. Dr. Jeffery Grout and his team are committed to delivering the highest quality care, and they do so by using advanced dental equipment, maintaining a comfortable and relaxed environment, and developing lifelong relationships with patients. For more information visit Grout Family Dentistry’s Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/grout-family-dentistry/ Frasher’s Smokehouse in Phoenix was founded on a passion for smoky barbeque and hardy dishes, combining the best of Southwest flavors with classic barbeque traditions. The meats are slow smoked over Arizona pecan wood, pulled fresh out of the smoker and served daily. The menu also includes traditional homemade sides with a contemporary twist. There’s something for everyone at the restaurant, which offers a welcoming space for families to enjoy delicious meals together. Owner/Operator George has a long history in the restaurant industry, creating all the recipes himself. These recipes along with the high quality of operations have led to numerous awards and a history of great reviews. For more information, visit the restaurant’s Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/frashers-smokehouse/ Porkyland Mexican Grill, with two locations in San Diego to serve customers, brings fresh, authentic Mexican cuisine to the community. Its signature dishes packed with flavor and a comfortable atmosphere bring diners back time and again, but so does the restaurant’s excellent customer service. With easy online ordering, dine-in and catering options, Porkyland has everything to meet customers’ needs. That’s why the restaurant has become a go-to destination for mouthwatering Mexican cuisine. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/porkyland-carmel-country/ The Talk Awards is continually seeking nominations for companies providing top-notch customer or patient service, granting the Talk Award to those that earn high rankings.About The Talk AwardsIn partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, The Talk Awards uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience . The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.The Talk Awards is not about businesses competing against one another. Each individual business that is researched receives a star rating, and all those with enough positive feedback, scores and accolades will receive a 4-star to 5-star rating and an award page on The Talk Awards website. Both business owners and consumers can search the award pages to see who has received top honors.The Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com

