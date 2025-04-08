Tano Jones Revelry Opens For Sister Hazel - Thursday, April 10, 2025 - The Clayton Center - Raleigh, NC Triangle

Tano Jones Revelry - The Clayton Center, Clayton, NC

Billboard Charting band The Tano Jones Revelry will bring their Hits "What About Me", "Light It", "Daisy" to the Raleigh, NC area on Thursday, April 10, 2025

rhythm. life. melodies. tales. harmony. love.” — Tano Jones

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tano Jones Revelry will be bringing their 2024-2025 Billboard Charting hits, "Light It" and "Daisy" to the triangle area of Raleigh, North Carolina. Cradling a trusty six-string in-hand, looking out from under the brim of a dusty hat, Tano Jones, lead singer of the Tano Jones Revelry, will be making his first stop ever into the Tar Heal State. The Tano Jones Revelry will open just prior to headliner and hitmakers, Sister Hazel who are best known for their late-90's platinum hit "All For You". Show date is Thursday, April 10th, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. and location is beautifully renovated Clayton Center in the heart of historic Clayton, North Carolina.The Tano Jones Revelry will be playing songs from their debut album Spinning North. All songs were written by Tano, who has tapped into a sense of magic conjured through adherence to the Americana troubadour tradition with a jolt of rock ‘n’ roll and the kind of no-nonsense Midwest soul you feel right away in your bones. Since delivering their full-length debut Spinning North at the top of 2024, the band has impressively gathered tens of millions of streams, received much critical acclaim, and independently infiltrated airwaves via radio stations nationwide (Radio airplay markets have included New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Portland, Austin, St. Louis, Grand Rapids, & Ann Arbor to name just a few). Now, The Tano Jones Revelry continues to travel this road at full speed.Most recently, the Detroit-based band's 2024 single, “Light It (lit)” debuted on Billboard’s, “Adult Alternative Airplay” chart at #38 -- the single stayed there for four straight weeks. “Light It (lit)” and its album version have currently accrued over 6.6 million streams on Spotify alone, and in addition, the Official Music Video for “Light It” has been rapidly approaching one million views on YouTube. Other notable songs from Spinning North include, "What About Me" (5.0 million streams), "Daisy" (4.5 million streams), and "Days Like This" (4.2 million streams). STREAM ALL SONGS FROM SPINNING NORTH HERE The band also recently announced that their debut album Spinning North was officially pressed to vinyl at Jack White’s Third Man Records in Detroit, MI. OFFICIAL MERCHANDISE AVAILABLE AT THE TANO JONES REVELRY TRADING COMPANY As the story goes, Tano delivered a series of solo albums before founding The Tano Jones Revelry in 2020. Finding a distinct groove, he carefully pieced together what would become Spinning North while working out of Soup Can Music Studios in metropolitan Detroit. Sponge band-member Andy Patalan notably co-produced the album in addition to lending his talents on guitar. Meanwhile, Tano welcomed Andy’s brother and fellow Sponge band-member Tim Patalan [bass] and Sponge Founder Vinnie Dombroski [drums] to the sessions. Tano called on a number of influences for this album, spanning Ed Sheeran, Paul Simon, Prince, Bob Seger, Annie Lennox, Marc Cohn, and Indigo Girls, to name a few.“We live our lives, and our experiences will invariably come out through our artistic expression,” says Tano. “I continue to be an observer of life, our community in America, and the world. I’m just going to be an actively engaged artist who’s looking to create with a sense of purpose, conscience, and passion.”In 2024, Tano created and coined Soup & Seeds which is a charitable angle tied to The Revelry's touring efforts. When The Tano Jones Revelry visit a town, they give back to the community by making a number of charitable donations to local food banks (either monetarily or through non-perishable food items). Tano has been quoted, saying, “Soup & Seeds is a chance for us to drop a small pebble in the pond, create a positive ripple, and leave things a little bit better than how we found them. It’s our way of contributing.” The North Carolina Soup & Seeds effort will support the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina. Grow with The Tano Jones Revelry, as they tend to gardens throughout the world. Check out the group's Tour page to see the impact they are making from coast to coast.Over the past few months, The Tano Jones Revelry have also made multiple live radio station appearances across the country from Nashville, TN to Portland, OR to New York, NY. Most recently, The Tano Jones Revelry could be heard on Radio Woodstock 100.1 in Poughkeepsie, NY and on The Q 94.5 in Grand Rapids, MI.The Tano Jones Revelry opens for Sister Hazel at The Clayton Center in Clayton, NC on Thursday, April 10th @ 8p. TICKETS AVAILABLE HERE rhythm. life. melodies. tales. harmony. love.

The Tano Jones Revelry - LIGHT IT (Official Music Video)

