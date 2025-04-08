FSK Audio Launches ModPlay

Richard Devine, Electronic Musician & Sound Designer Modplay - The Plugin for Plugins

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FSK Audio is excited to announce the official launch and free 14-day trial of ModPlay, a powerful yet intuitive MIDI LFO (Low-Frequency Oscillator) plug-in that transforms modulation into a fast, expressive, and musical experience. Designed for speed and playability, ModPlay allows musicians and producers to control other plug-ins and devices with a highly flexible, repeating signal—unlocking new creative possibilities without endless tweaking.

Unlike conventional modulation tools, ModPlay is built for real-time interaction, allowing users to switch instantly between multiple modulation settings—just like playing an instrument.

“I can put it to use right away—whether I’m on a plane or in the studio,” says acclaimed electronic musician and sound designer Richard Devine, emphasizing ModPlay’s immediate creative potential.

ModPlay goes beyond traditional set-it-and-forget-it modulation by offering real-time control, improvisation, and seamless integration with any plug-in that supports MIDI Learn.

• Enhance Your Favorite Plug-Ins – ModPlay generates MIDI CC data, letting users add movement and variation to any plug-in or external MIDI device.

• Playable Modulation – Store 12 unique modulation settings as Snapshots and switch between them instantly using a MIDI keyboard—no automation required.

• Simple & Fast Sound Shaping – With intuitive controls and malleable LFO wave shapes, ModPlay makes it easy to create unique, ear-catching modulation without deep menus or endless tweaking.

• Experiment Without Risk – ModPlay’s modulation exists independent of plug-in presets, allowing users to tweak and explore freely without losing their original sound.

“Our ‘Plug-ins for Plug-ins’ isn’t just a catchy phrase,” states FSK Audio CEO Kosta Cross. “It’s the core of what makes ModPlay different. Instead of being another effect or instrument, ModPlay enhances the plug-ins you already love, adding new functionality and creative possibilities without locking you into a proprietary system. It’s about giving musicians and producers more control, flexibility, and freedom to shape their sound in real-time.”

Whether used in music production, post-production, or live performance, ModPlay enhances any workflow by making modulation fast, intuitive, and expressive.

Technical Specs:

• Plug-in Formats: AAX, VST3, AU

• 12 Playable Snapshots for real-time modulation switching

• Malleable LFO wave shapes for flexible modulation control

• 4 MIDI CC outputs with independent level and modulation amount

• Randomization function for instant variations

• Retrigger with MIDI notes or free-run mode

• Syncs to DAW tempo for seamless integration

"At FSK Audio, we believe in the philosophy of 1+1=3,” states FSK Audio CPO Dice Naito. “This means that when you combine our tools with the ones you already love, the result is far greater than the sum of its parts. We design our products to enhance and expand the capabilities of the software and tools you already use, to be a force multiplier that unlocks new levels of creativity and productivity. With our software, you're not just adding another tool to your workflow; you're amplifying the potential of your existing setup, empowering you to achieve results that exceed expectations."

A free 14-day ModPlay trial (regularly $49.95 US) with an iLok account at fskaudio.com is now available.

DOWNLOAD MODPLAY HERE: https://fskaudio.com/products/

For press inquiries, interviews, or review requests, please contact Chandra Lynn at 650-464-5708 or chandra@glowmarketing.com.

DOWNLOAD MODPLAY PRESS ASSETS HERE: https://fskaudio.com/press-assets/

About FSK Audio:

FSK Audio is a dynamic software company founded by a team of seasoned veterans from renowned organizations like Antares, Avid, Digidesign, and DistroKid. With backgrounds as musicians, producers, and recording engineers, the founders are deeply rooted in the creative arts. Driven by a passion for empowering artists and professionals in the audio and video markets, FSK is dedicated to developing innovative tools that seamlessly integrate with the software creatives already use. Unlike proprietary solutions, FSK's products enhance existing workflows, enabling users to unlock their full artistic potential without the need for complex manuals or steep learning curves.

www.fskaudio.com

Follow Us @fskaudio

