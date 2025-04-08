DebtBook Partners with MGO to Enhance Customer Value and Experience

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DebtBook, a leading provider of cloud-based treasury and accounting software solutions for the government and nonprofit industries, is excited to announce a new partnership with MGO, a top 50 CPA firm in the U.S.By integrating MGO services with DebtBook’s cloud-based Debt Management, Cash Management, Lease Management, and Subscription Management solutions, mutual customers will benefit from streamlined processes and improved data management. The partnership will enable a more cohesive experience, allowing clients to focus on strategic initiatives to drive improved financial outcomes for their organizations.“As we continue to evolve our offerings, partnering with MGO is a significant step toward delivering greater value to our customers,” said Tyler Traudt, CEO and Co-Founder of DebtBook. “We’re excited to empower our partners to expand their service offerings, grow their businesses, and ultimately deliver exceptional value to their clients.”This collaboration aligns with DebtBook's mission to help organizations transition from operational overload to strategic leadership. By leveraging MGO’s specialized expertise, clients can expect to maximize the value of DebtBook’s best in class products.“Partnering with DebtBook is just one more way we aim to drive meaningful outcomes for our clients,” added David Bullock, State and Local Government Industry Leader and Partner of MGO. “By combining DebtBook’s software with MGO’s accounting expertise, we are excited to deliver optimal service that provides greater value to clients.”For more information about the partnership and its benefits, please contact partnerships@debtbook.com.About MGOMGO is a top 50, nationally recognized CPA and consulting firm. Since 1987, we have provided accounting, assurance, and consulting solutions to help state and local governments better serve their communities. Visit mgocpa.com to learn more.About DebtBookDebtBook offers modern treasury and accounting software designed to help state and local government, higher education, healthcare, and others go from operational overload to strategic leadership.Our Debt and Cash Management solutions empower strategic treasury and improve financial outcomes by automating operational work and allowing teams to more easily analyze their data and extract valuable insights. Our Lease and Subscription Management solutions give accounting teams hours back to their day by automating GASB 87, ASC 842, and GASB 96 compliance workflows. Visit debtbook.com to see why more than 2,100 organizations nationwide work with DebtBook.

