Santa Clara Valley Water District Selects DebtBook to Enhance Treasury & Accounting Practices

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DebtBook, a leading provider of software for government and nonprofit treasury and accounting teams, today announced that Santa Clara Valley Water District (“Valley Water”) has adopted its Debt Management, Lease Management, and Subscription Management solutions to strengthen portfolio oversight, streamline debt reporting, and support strategic planning for future issuances.Valley Water will leverage Debt Management to consolidate data from its portfolio of revenue bonds, commercial paper, and WIFIA loans into a centralized system. DebtBook’s reporting capabilities will allow the treasury team to easily analyze and segment data, manage refunding history, and evaluate new issuances against existing obligations for budget planning purposes.With DebtBook’s Sizing feature, Valley Water can structure proposed financings, compare terms and repayment strategies, and assess project impact in real time using live market data.The team will also implement DebtBook’s Lease and Subscription Management solutions to automate reporting and ensure ongoing compliance with GASB 87 and GASB 96 standards.“Valley Water needed a solution that could handle the complexity of their debt portfolio while improving planning and reporting workflows,” said Tyler Traudt, CEO and Co-Founder of DebtBook. “We’re proud to help their team move away from manual work and toward more strategic, data-driven decisions—with the tools to better manage risk, evaluate financing options, and support long-term financial planning.”###About Santa Clara Valley Water DistrictValley Water manages an integrated water resources system that provides clean, safe water, flood protection, and environmental stewardship to nearly two million residents in Santa Clara County, California. Learn more: www.valleywater.org About DebtBookDebtBook offers modern treasury and accounting software designed to help state and local government, higher education, healthcare, and others go from operational overload to strategic leadership.Our Debt and Cash Management solutions empower strategic treasury and improve financial outcomes by automating operational work and allowing teams to more easily analyze their data and extract valuable insights. Our Lease and Subscription Management solutions give accounting teams hours back to their day by automating GASB 87, ASC 842, and GASB 96 compliance workflows. Visit debtbook.com to see why more than 2,100 organizations nationwide work with DebtBook.

