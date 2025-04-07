Submit Release
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

April 7 – April 11, 2025

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, April 7

10:30 a.m. Market Briefing with the U.S. Consulate

Location: United States Consulate General Montréal, Quebec

1:30 p.m. Meeting with Quebec Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy

Location: World Trade Center Montréal, Quebec

2:30 p.m. Meeting with Quebec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests

Location: World Trade Center Montréal, Quebec

5:00 p.m. Meeting with U.S. Consul General Robert P. Sanders

Location: Consul General’s Residence, Montréal, Quebec

5:30 p.m. Reception at Consul General’s Residence

Location: Consul General’s Residence, Montréal, Quebec

Tuesday, April 8

8:30 a.m. Mila AI Institute Tour and Meeting
Location: Mila – Quebec AI Institute, Montréal, Quebec

11:30 a.m. Lunch with the Quebec Federation of Chambers of Commerce
Location: Montréal, Quebec

1:45 p.m. Meeting with Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) Leadership

Location: Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Montréal, Quebec

2:30 p.m. Meeting with executives from Quebec companies

Location: Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Montréal, Quebec

7:00 p.m. Hockey game: Montreal Canadiens vs. the Detroit Red Wings

Location: Bell Centre, Montréal, Quebec

Wednesday, April 9

1:00 p.m. Meeting with U.S. Consul General Baxter Hunt

Location: Ontario Teachers’ Pension Fund, Toronto, Ontario

1:30 p.m. Market Briefing and Lunch

Location: Ontario Teachers’ Pension Fund, Toronto, Ontario

6:00 p.m. Dinner and Q&A with Utah trade delegation

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Thursday, April 10

8:30 a.m. Tour Recursion’s Canadian headquarters

Location: Recursion Toronto, Toronto, Ontario

9:15 a.m. Tour of the Ontario legislative building

Location: Legislative Assembly of Ontario, Toronto, Ontario

10:00 a.m. Meeting with Premier Doug Ford

Location: Premier Ford’s Office, Legislative Assembly of Ontario, Toronto, Ontario

11:00 a.m. Meeting with University of Toronto AI and Mining Institutes

Location: Office of the Governing Council, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario

12:45 p.m. “Why Utah” Investment Lunch with the U.S. Consulate in Toronto 

Location: First Canadian Place, Toronto, Ontario

Friday, April 11
11:30 a.m. Speak at the One Kind Act Summit
Location: University of Utah, Salt Lake City

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

April 7 – April 11, 2025

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, April 7

10:00 a.m. Speak at Mia Love’s Funeral

Location: 1780 S Campus Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84112

1:20 p.m. Meet with U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Administrator of the United States Environmental Protection Agency Lee Zeldin

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:30 p.m. Attend Health and Human Services Roundtable with Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Location: University of Utah

Tuesday, April 8

8:30 a.m. Cybersecurity Commission Meeting
Location: Capitol Board Room, Utah State Capitol

Wednesday, April 9

10:15 a.m. National Lieutenant Governors Association (NLGA) Spring Conference Open Plenary

Location: 5 Avenue of the Arts, Providence, RI

10:35 a.m. NLGA Spring Conference State Panel: Spotlight on Tourism and the Blue Economy

Location: 5 Avenue of the Arts, Providence, RI

11:15 a.m. Speak at NLGA Spring Conference Panel: Member Priority Initiatives in 2025

Location: 5 Avenue of the Arts, Providence, RI

11:45 a.m. NLGA Spring Conference Government Innovators Award

Location: 5 Avenue of the Arts, Providence, RI

12:45 p.m. NLGA Spring Conference: Governor McKee Welcomes NLGA to Providence
Location: 5 Avenue of the Arts, Providence, RI

1:05 p.m. NLGA Spring Conference meetings

Location: 5 Avenue of the Arts, Providence, RI

5:00 p.m. NLGA Spring Conference Governors’ Reception

Location: 82 Smith Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903

6:30 p.m. NLGA Spring Conference Opening Event

Location: 224 Benefit Street, Providence, RI 02903

Thursday, April 10

8:45 a.m. NLGA Spring Conference Executive Committee Meeting

Location: 5 Avenue of the Arts, Providence, RI

10:00 a.m. NLGA Spring Conference Keynote: AI Tools for Civics 

Location: 5 Avenue of the Arts, Providence, RI

10:30 a.m. Moderate NLGA Spring Conference Peer Speaker: Agriculture Education

Location: 5 Avenue of the Arts, Providence, RI

10:50 a.m. NLGA Spring Conference Partners Panel: State Innovations in Higher Education and Housing Policy

Location: 5 Avenue of the Arts, Providence, RI

11:20 a.m. NLGA Spring Conference Speaker: Building Futures by Supporting Apprenticeships

Location: 5 Avenue of the Arts, Providence, RI

11:40 a.m. NLGA Spring Conference General Business Session

Location: 5 Avenue of the Arts, Providence, RI

12:45 p.m. NLGA Spring Conference meetings

Location: 5 Avenue of the Arts, Providence, RI

1:35 p.m. NLGA Spring Conference STEM Service Project

Location: 5 Avenue of the Arts, Providence, RI

6:00 p.m. NLGA Spring Conference Closing Event

Location: 475 Valley Street, Providence, RI

Friday, April 11
8:50 a.m. NLGA Spring Conference Best Practices in STEM Education – 2025 Lt. Governors’ STEM Scholarship Program Winners Presented

Location: 5 Avenue of the Arts, Providence, RI

9:10 a.m. NLGA Spring Conference General Business Session

Location: 5 Avenue of the Arts, Providence, RI

