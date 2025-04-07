Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
April 7 – April 11, 2025
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, April 7
10:30 a.m. Market Briefing with the U.S. Consulate
Location: United States Consulate General Montréal, Quebec
1:30 p.m. Meeting with Quebec Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy
Location: World Trade Center Montréal, Quebec
2:30 p.m. Meeting with Quebec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests
Location: World Trade Center Montréal, Quebec
5:00 p.m. Meeting with U.S. Consul General Robert P. Sanders
Location: Consul General’s Residence, Montréal, Quebec
5:30 p.m. Reception at Consul General’s Residence
Location: Consul General’s Residence, Montréal, Quebec
Tuesday, April 8
8:30 a.m. Mila AI Institute Tour and Meeting
Location: Mila – Quebec AI Institute, Montréal, Quebec
11:30 a.m. Lunch with the Quebec Federation of Chambers of Commerce
Location: Montréal, Quebec
1:45 p.m. Meeting with Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) Leadership
Location: Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Montréal, Quebec
2:30 p.m. Meeting with executives from Quebec companies
Location: Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Montréal, Quebec
7:00 p.m. Hockey game: Montreal Canadiens vs. the Detroit Red Wings
Location: Bell Centre, Montréal, Quebec
Wednesday, April 9
1:00 p.m. Meeting with U.S. Consul General Baxter Hunt
Location: Ontario Teachers’ Pension Fund, Toronto, Ontario
1:30 p.m. Market Briefing and Lunch
Location: Ontario Teachers’ Pension Fund, Toronto, Ontario
6:00 p.m. Dinner and Q&A with Utah trade delegation
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Thursday, April 10
8:30 a.m. Tour Recursion’s Canadian headquarters
Location: Recursion Toronto, Toronto, Ontario
9:15 a.m. Tour of the Ontario legislative building
Location: Legislative Assembly of Ontario, Toronto, Ontario
10:00 a.m. Meeting with Premier Doug Ford
Location: Premier Ford’s Office, Legislative Assembly of Ontario, Toronto, Ontario
11:00 a.m. Meeting with University of Toronto AI and Mining Institutes
Location: Office of the Governing Council, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario
12:45 p.m. “Why Utah” Investment Lunch with the U.S. Consulate in Toronto
Location: First Canadian Place, Toronto, Ontario
Friday, April 11
11:30 a.m. Speak at the One Kind Act Summit
Location: University of Utah, Salt Lake City
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
April 7 – April 11, 2025
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, April 7
10:00 a.m. Speak at Mia Love’s Funeral
Location: 1780 S Campus Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84112
1:20 p.m. Meet with U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Administrator of the United States Environmental Protection Agency Lee Zeldin
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:30 p.m. Attend Health and Human Services Roundtable with Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Location: University of Utah
Tuesday, April 8
8:30 a.m. Cybersecurity Commission Meeting
Location: Capitol Board Room, Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, April 9
10:15 a.m. National Lieutenant Governors Association (NLGA) Spring Conference Open Plenary
Location: 5 Avenue of the Arts, Providence, RI
10:35 a.m. NLGA Spring Conference State Panel: Spotlight on Tourism and the Blue Economy
Location: 5 Avenue of the Arts, Providence, RI
11:15 a.m. Speak at NLGA Spring Conference Panel: Member Priority Initiatives in 2025
Location: 5 Avenue of the Arts, Providence, RI
11:45 a.m. NLGA Spring Conference Government Innovators Award
Location: 5 Avenue of the Arts, Providence, RI
12:45 p.m. NLGA Spring Conference: Governor McKee Welcomes NLGA to Providence
Location: 5 Avenue of the Arts, Providence, RI
1:05 p.m. NLGA Spring Conference meetings
Location: 5 Avenue of the Arts, Providence, RI
5:00 p.m. NLGA Spring Conference Governors’ Reception
Location: 82 Smith Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903
6:30 p.m. NLGA Spring Conference Opening Event
Location: 224 Benefit Street, Providence, RI 02903
Thursday, April 10
8:45 a.m. NLGA Spring Conference Executive Committee Meeting
Location: 5 Avenue of the Arts, Providence, RI
10:00 a.m. NLGA Spring Conference Keynote: AI Tools for Civics
Location: 5 Avenue of the Arts, Providence, RI
10:30 a.m. Moderate NLGA Spring Conference Peer Speaker: Agriculture Education
Location: 5 Avenue of the Arts, Providence, RI
10:50 a.m. NLGA Spring Conference Partners Panel: State Innovations in Higher Education and Housing Policy
Location: 5 Avenue of the Arts, Providence, RI
11:20 a.m. NLGA Spring Conference Speaker: Building Futures by Supporting Apprenticeships
Location: 5 Avenue of the Arts, Providence, RI
11:40 a.m. NLGA Spring Conference General Business Session
Location: 5 Avenue of the Arts, Providence, RI
12:45 p.m. NLGA Spring Conference meetings
Location: 5 Avenue of the Arts, Providence, RI
1:35 p.m. NLGA Spring Conference STEM Service Project
Location: 5 Avenue of the Arts, Providence, RI
6:00 p.m. NLGA Spring Conference Closing Event
Location: 475 Valley Street, Providence, RI
Friday, April 11
8:50 a.m. NLGA Spring Conference Best Practices in STEM Education – 2025 Lt. Governors’ STEM Scholarship Program Winners Presented
Location: 5 Avenue of the Arts, Providence, RI
9:10 a.m. NLGA Spring Conference General Business Session
Location: 5 Avenue of the Arts, Providence, RI
