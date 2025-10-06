NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule Oct. 6 – Oct. 10, 2025

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Oct. 6 – Oct. 10, 2025

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, Oct. 6

9:00 a.m. Open Special Session

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

5:30 p.m. Attend BBQ fundraiser for Cedar City Fire Chief

Location: Diamond Z Arena, Cedar City

6:30 p.m. Attend One Utah Summit launch

Location: Hunter Alumni Conference Center, Southern Utah University

7:15 p.m. Speak at Utah First Credit Union Scholarship Giveaway

Location: Southern Utah University

Tuesday, Oct. 7

7:30 a.m. Meet with One Utah Summit sponsors

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, Southern Utah University

9:05 a.m. Host virtual mainstage conversation with Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum

Location: Southern Utah University

Media Access

9:35 a.m. Deliver One Utah Summit Awards to recipients

Location: Southern Utah University

11:45 a.m. Attend funeral for President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Russell M. Nelson

Location: Conference Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints



Wednesday, Oct. 8

No public meetings

Thursday, Oct. 9

8:30 a.m. Attend Carnegie Summit on National Service

Location: Carnegie Corporation of New York, New York City

12:15 p.m. Meet with News Corporation CEO Robert Thomson

Location: 1211 Avenue of the Americas, New York City

1:00 p.m. Meet with Wall Street Journal Editorial Board

Location: 1211 Avenue of the Americas, New York City

Friday, Oct. 10

12:30 p.m. Speak at E2 Summit

Location: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Deer Valley

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Oct. 6 – Oct. 10, 2025

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, Oct. 6

10:30 a.m. Meeting with Redge Johnson, Director Public Lands Policy and Coordinating

Location: Lt. Governor’s office at Southern Utah University

11:00 a.m. Meeting with Constitutional Defense Council

Location: Shooting Star Room, Southern Utah University

3:30 p.m. One Utah Summit: Remarks at Utah Rural Leadership Academy Graduation

Location: Great Hall, Southern Utah University

4:00 p.m. One Utah Summit: Meet with Rural Chamber Coalition

Location: Bristlecone 121, Southern Utah University

4:30 p.m. One Utah Summit: Meet with Rural Mayors

Location: Bristlecone 123, Southern Utah University

6:30 p.m. Attend One Utah Summit Launch Party

Location: Hunter Alumni Conference Center, Southern Utah University

Tuesday, Oct. 7

7:30 a.m. Attend One Utah Summit sponsor appreciation breakfast

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, Southern Utah University

9:05 a.m. Attend One Utah Summit virtual mainstage conversation with Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum on “The Future of Rural America”

Location: Southern Utah University

Media Access

9:35 a.m. Present One Utah Summit awards

Location: Southern Utah University

9:45 a.m. One Utah Summit mainstage conversation with Speaker Mike Schultz and Jeremy Hafen, President and CEO of Clyde Companies

Location: Southern Utah University

11:45 a.m. Attend funeral for president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Russell M. Nelson

Location: Conference Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

6:30 p.m. Attend One Utah Summit Power Hour

Location: Black Desert Resort, Ivins

Wednesday, Oct. 8

7:30 a.m. One Utah Summit: Remarks at Presenting Partner Appreciation Breakfast

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, Southern Utah University

9:45 a.m. Address attendees of the One Utah Summit from the Leadership Mainstage: “The Path of Most Resistance: Turning roadblocks into building blocks”

Location: Southern Utah University

10:30 a.m. Present Leadership Awards at the One Utah Summit

Location: Southern Utah University

Thursday, Oct. 9

9:00 a.m. Volunteer for Good visit to Nebo School District

Location: Payson High School, Payson

Friday, Oct. 10

No public meetings