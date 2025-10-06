NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule Oct. 6 – Oct. 10, 2025
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Oct. 6 – Oct. 10, 2025
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, Oct. 6
9:00 a.m. Open Special Session
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
5:30 p.m. Attend BBQ fundraiser for Cedar City Fire Chief
Location: Diamond Z Arena, Cedar City
6:30 p.m. Attend One Utah Summit launch
Location: Hunter Alumni Conference Center, Southern Utah University
7:15 p.m. Speak at Utah First Credit Union Scholarship Giveaway
Location: Southern Utah University
Tuesday, Oct. 7
7:30 a.m. Meet with One Utah Summit sponsors
Location: Hunter Alumni Center, Southern Utah University
9:05 a.m. Host virtual mainstage conversation with Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum
Location: Southern Utah University
Media Access
9:35 a.m. Deliver One Utah Summit Awards to recipients
Location: Southern Utah University
11:45 a.m. Attend funeral for President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Russell M. Nelson
Location: Conference Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Wednesday, Oct. 8
No public meetings
Thursday, Oct. 9
8:30 a.m. Attend Carnegie Summit on National Service
Location: Carnegie Corporation of New York, New York City
12:15 p.m. Meet with News Corporation CEO Robert Thomson
Location: 1211 Avenue of the Americas, New York City
1:00 p.m. Meet with Wall Street Journal Editorial Board
Location: 1211 Avenue of the Americas, New York City
Friday, Oct. 10
12:30 p.m. Speak at E2 Summit
Location: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Deer Valley
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Oct. 6 – Oct. 10, 2025
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, Oct. 6
10:30 a.m. Meeting with Redge Johnson, Director Public Lands Policy and Coordinating
Location: Lt. Governor’s office at Southern Utah University
11:00 a.m. Meeting with Constitutional Defense Council
Location: Shooting Star Room, Southern Utah University
3:30 p.m. One Utah Summit: Remarks at Utah Rural Leadership Academy Graduation
Location: Great Hall, Southern Utah University
4:00 p.m. One Utah Summit: Meet with Rural Chamber Coalition
Location: Bristlecone 121, Southern Utah University
4:30 p.m. One Utah Summit: Meet with Rural Mayors
Location: Bristlecone 123, Southern Utah University
6:30 p.m. Attend One Utah Summit Launch Party
Location: Hunter Alumni Conference Center, Southern Utah University
Tuesday, Oct. 7
7:30 a.m. Attend One Utah Summit sponsor appreciation breakfast
Location: Hunter Alumni Center, Southern Utah University
9:05 a.m. Attend One Utah Summit virtual mainstage conversation with Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum on “The Future of Rural America”
Location: Southern Utah University
Media Access
9:35 a.m. Present One Utah Summit awards
Location: Southern Utah University
9:45 a.m. One Utah Summit mainstage conversation with Speaker Mike Schultz and Jeremy Hafen, President and CEO of Clyde Companies
Location: Southern Utah University
11:45 a.m. Attend funeral for president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Russell M. Nelson
Location: Conference Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
6:30 p.m. Attend One Utah Summit Power Hour
Location: Black Desert Resort, Ivins
Wednesday, Oct. 8
7:30 a.m. One Utah Summit: Remarks at Presenting Partner Appreciation Breakfast
Location: Hunter Alumni Center, Southern Utah University
9:45 a.m. Address attendees of the One Utah Summit from the Leadership Mainstage: “The Path of Most Resistance: Turning roadblocks into building blocks”
Location: Southern Utah University
10:30 a.m. Present Leadership Awards at the One Utah Summit
Location: Southern Utah University
Thursday, Oct. 9
9:00 a.m. Volunteer for Good visit to Nebo School District
Location: Payson High School, Payson
Friday, Oct. 10
No public meetingsInbox
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.