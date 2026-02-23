Visionary Training Resources Announces Expansion of Partnership with CommuteAir

The interface of the Exterior Walkaround module inside VTR's FlightDeckToGo®

Already leveraging VTR’s FlightDeckToGo® for its initial training, CommuteAir has elected to add VTR’s Exterior Walkaround Trainer to its VR training tools.

Our virtual reality training for pilot flows has delivered exceptional results. We are excited to continue partnering with VTR to introduce exterior preflight training and evaluation in VR.” — Lance Lau, Director of Training at CommuteAir

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visionary Training Resources (VTR), an established VR training solutions provider, is excited to announce its growth with CommuteAir. Already leveraging VTR’s FlightDeckToGo®, a state-of-the-art virtual reality (VR) platform, for its initial pilot training, CommuteAir has elected to add VTR’s Exterior Walkaround Trainer to its VR training tools.

VTR’s Exterior Walkaround Trainer offers pilots access to aircraft exteriors, with customizable liveries, randomized abnormal conditions, interactive points of interest, and embedded real-world imagery. This standardizes pre-flight training for every crew member, providing a conducive learning environment while avoiding the challenge of obtaining access to an actual aircraft.

Andrea Arola, VTR VP of Sales, shared “The trust that CommuteAir has put in VTR is a result of the success that they have experienced utilizing VTR’s E145 FlightDeckToGo®. Our commitment to enhancing our training offerings to continue to provide value across the entire training footprint is second to none in the industry.”

Lance Lau, Director of Training at CommuteAir, stated “Our virtual reality training for pilot flows has delivered exceptional results. Building on that success, we are excited to continue partnering with VTR to introduce exterior preflight training and evaluation in VR. This next step will allow pilots to conduct immersive virtual walkarounds, identifying normal and abnormal aircraft conditions in a realistic, risk-free environment.”

In lieu of the less impactful 2D pictures and slides that are currently used for the exterior training, VTR and Commute Air plan to seek FAA certification for use of the Exterior Walkaround Trainer in VR.

About Visionary Training Resources

Founded by pilots with extensive safety and training backgrounds, Visionary Training Resources (VTR) delivers a powerful pilot training platform, FlightDeckToGo®, which leverages the power of virtual reality (VR) technology. Portable, easy-to-use, realistic, and dimensionally accurate, FlightDeckToGo® provides important advantages over traditional flight simulators, including reduced training costs, cost savings on aircraft familiarization training, and better retention of information.

About CommuteAir

CommuteAir, a United Express partner, operates over 200 daily flights using a fleet of 59 Embraer ERJ145 aircraft for United Airlines, connecting communities globally. Additionally, CommuteAir offers charter services with an Embraer E170 under its own brand. Headquartered in suburban Cleveland, CommuteAir has major hubs at Houston Intercontinental and Washington Dulles airports. The company also operates maintenance hangars in Houston, Albany, N.Y., and Knoxville, Tenn.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.