D-UP Inc. Joins High Point Community Initiative, Becomes a Certified Autism Center™

It’s with this certification that we can assure our current and incoming families that our staff and volunteers are knowledgeable and confident in providing care for students on the autism spectrum..” — Jakki Davis, D-UP executive director

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly presents the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation to D-UP Inc. The CAC designation is awarded to organizations whose staff complete an autism-specific and certification process, equipping them with the best skills, resources, and knowledge of how to welcome, support, and assist autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

“As an organization, D-UP operates in the community with compassion and intentionality in the services we provide. This is a great step in expanding our dedication to meet our community where they are in any instance. The enthusiasm and immediacy of our staff in completing the Autism Certificate™ trainings only further affirms our commitment to providing necessary and appropriate accommodations to our students, especially those on the spectrum. Overall, this staff and volunteer-wide certification ensures that D-UP continues to achieve its goal of cultivating a deeply rooted culture of inclusivity,” says Jakki Davis, D-UP executive director.

“We are so excited to welcome students into our spaces, and do the work of collaboration, listening, and understanding to meet their needs each and every day,” continues Davis. “It's with this certification that we can assure our current and incoming families that our staff and volunteers are knowledgeable and confident in providing care for students on the autism spectrum, building stronger and more meaningful connections, and taking a necessary step towards fostering a more considerate and inviting community. We extend much of our gratitude towards Visit High Point for encouraging organizations to receive this training and support this effort around the City of High Point.”

In addition to certification, D-UP provides several other services and accommodations, including:

- D-UP’s wellness and education director is educated and certified to provide trauma-informed care and develops programming dedicated to health and wellness initiatives for students and families

- Wellness and education center: A dedicated space housing a yoga room, little library, outpatient therapy room and outdoor patio. All spaces can be converted to and used as dedicated quiet/safe spaces

- Sensory activities and materials: Weighted Blankets, fidget toys, sensory toys, mindfulness workshops centered on self regulating emotions, social emotional learning, and yoga and meditation applicable for youth

- Accommodations: All buildings are wheelchair accessible, on-site auxiliary wheel chairs, noise reduction headphones, flexible classroom seating, and daily visual classroom schedules available in all classrooms



To further enhance the visibility of their services and accessible offerings, D-UP Inc. is also listed on the Accessibility App directory. Through the directory, users are able to view the visitors center's location, the accommodations the organization offers and their address, contact information and hours of operation.

“D-UP’s designation as a Certified Autism Center™ is not only a huge asset to their students, but also to the entire community of High Point,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “We are excited to see the impact this training and certification will have on both staff and students.”

The IBCCES Accessibility App is free for users to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of information and resources related to certified organizations, sensory-friendly spaces, and navigating public locations. By connecting users to locations worldwide, employment opportunities, and access to several other accessibility resources, the app helps individuals with disabilities better navigate life and get the most out of daily activities.

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



###

About D-UP Inc.

D-UP is a non profit organization located in the Historic Washington Street District. Our organization provides comprehensive wraparound services for children, adults, and families by promoting health; education; and life readiness; with the ultimate goal of maximizing individual life experiences and increasing the economic self-sufficiency of families. D-UP's services center around the implementation of holistic learning and exploration, community engagement, and mental and physical health and wellness.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.