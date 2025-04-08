The spring season quickly delivers more awards for Global and International winning author

LINDEN HIGHWAY, REGION 4, GUYANA, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spring 2025 has just begun, and many people feel relieved from winter. Author Geary Reid welcomed the Spring season with open arms, as it delivered another bountiful season to him. He submitted five of his nonfiction books to The Bookfest, USA, in February 2025, and in April 2025, this book awarding body carefully evaluated his five submissions. At the end of their evaluation, he received a 100% success rate again. This level of success continues what he received in October 2024, where he also received 100% success, after submitting 10 of his non-fiction books.

Geary Reid's writing continues to meet international standards, and even the judges at The Bookfest consider his submissions good enough to receive awards. Many international authors submit books to the Bookfest, but not all succeed.

Many people are still amazed to learn that Geary Reid is a part-time author of 104 nonfiction books, and that his last 100 books were written within an extremely short duration of 62 months. His wide range of books is placed in four major categories:

· Academic/Professional/Business, which contains 36 books.
· Christian/Religion, which contains 35 books.
· Family Life, which contains 21 books.
· General Knowledge/Motivational, which contains 12 books.

For the 2025 Spring season submission to the BookFest, he submitted books for each of his major categories of books, and here are the names of the books and the placement he received:

· Honorable mention for the book titled “Your success will attract many followers”.
· Third place for the book titled "Information Systems for Management”.
· Honorable mention for the book titled “Conflict Management through Biblical Principles”.
· Second place for the book titled “From Singleness to Married Life”.
· Honorable mention for the book titled “Becoming a Chief Executive Officer”.

Overall, Geary Reid has received 21 awards from The BookFest within a short duration:

· Six awards for Spring 2024
· Ten awards for Fall 2024
· Five awards for Spring 2024.

All of his books are available in eBook and paperback formats. For more information about Geary Reid and his books, please use the following contact information: Amazon (http://www.amazon.com/author/gearyreid), the website (www.ReidnLean.com), Facebook: ReidnLearn, Email: info@reidnlearn.com, and Mobile #: 592-645-2240.

About

Reid’s Learning Institute and Business Consultancy was established by Geary Reid and family. The organization was registered as a business in the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, on 2nd January 2020 and is located at 199 Kuru – Kururu, Soesdyke Linden Highway, Guyana, South America. The organization’s official email address is info@reidnLearn.com and our website is www.reidnlearn.com. We are a sole trader organization that envisages future employment opportunities for other persons who will aid us in meeting our stakeholders’ needs and the inevitable growth of this new organization. Reid N Learn is a profit centre of Reid’s Learning Institute and Business Consultancy. The organization’s office hours are Monday to Friday from 08:00 hrs to 16:30 hrs (Eastern Caribbean Time). However, since many interactions will be done online, stakeholders may be able to communicate with employees of the organization besides the working hours. The organization intends to provide its products and services throughout the world, wherever customer needs exist, based upon its capabilities. Our primary function is to offer a wide range of literary products and consultancy services to customers all across the world. Our main products are books (Paperback, eBook, Audiobook), while our main service is consultancy for several business areas, including, but not limited to, Financial Management, Information System Management, Marketing Management, Strategic Management, Human Resources Management and Leadership. More so, additional learning opportunities will be provided through schooling, lecturing and seminars. Our additional services will be extended to religious organisations (believers) and will include lectures, training etc., in Stewardship, Christian Prosperity, Leadership and servanthood, Church attendance and involvement, Evangelism, and Worship. Wherever the need may arise to seek external assistance for some additional services, same will be considered, with the full agreement of the client.

http://www.reidnlearn.com/

