Governor Henry McMaster's Schedule: Monday, April 7, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster's schedule for Monday, April 7, 2025, includes the following: Monday, April 7 at 12:15 PM: Gov. McMaster will speak to the Columbia Rotary Club, Seawell’s, 1125 Rosewood Drive, Columbia, S.C. Monday, April 7 at 2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster and SLED Chief Mark Keel will be joined by state and local law enforcement agencies and community partners to provide an update on the state's efforts to combat dogfighting, SLED Forensics Services Laboratory, 4700 Broad River Road, Columbia, S.C.

