Gov. Henry McMaster, SLED to Provide Update on Efforts to Combat Dogfighting

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and SLED Chief Mark Keel will be joined by state and local law enforcement agencies and community partners to provide an update on the state's efforts to combat dogfighting tomorrow, Monday, April 7, at 2:30 PM. WHO: Gov. McMaster, SLED Chief Keel, state and local law enforcement agencies, community partners WHAT: Press conference WHEN: Tomorrow, Monday, April 7 at 2:30 PM WHERE: SLED Forensics Services Laboratory, 4700 Broad River Road, Columbia, S.C.

