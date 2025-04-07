Three Businesses Receive Third Straight Pulse of the City News Award for Outstanding Customer Service and Satisfaction

Three construction industry leaders are recognized by Pulse of the City News for their dedication to customer service.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A construction manager, carpentry contractor and building materials supplier have one important thing in common — dedication to customer service and satisfaction that has earned them consecutive Pulse Awards.MKA Group Inc. in Sugar Land, Texas, is a construction management and general contracting firm providing services for everything from custom homes and multifamily residential to retail, healthcare and industrial projects. More importantly, the company believes that construction is more than just assembling materials — it’s about creating spaces where people live, work and thrive. MKA Group approaches each job with integrity, transparency and a client-first mindset. It’s no wonder the company has been consistently recognized by its clients for providing the highest levels of customer service. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/mka-group-inc-Sugar-Land-TX Sky’s Carpentry on Lake Winnipesaukee, LLC in Moultonborough, New Hampshire, is a local family-run business with 40 years of experience. Sky’s Carpentry specializes in delivering exceptional carpentry and remodeling services, from one room to an entire house. The company handles finish work from kitchens and bathroom cabinetry to wood ceilings with crown moldings, as well as hardwood flooring installation, decks of all sizes and additions. The team at Sky’s Carpentry prides itself on attention to detail and commitment to customer satisfaction , ensuring each project reflects the client’s unique style and needs. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/skys-carpentry-on-lake-winnipesaukee-llc-Moultonborough-NH Brickyard Building Materials in Sacramento is Northern California’s premier building materials dealer with a history reaching back more than 100 years. Expanding from a 1920s general store thanks to the acquisition of several other local businesses, Brickyard Building now has four locations selling pavers, brick, block, stone and other masonry materials to contractors and homeowners in the Bay Area. Building on a strong legacy, Brickyard Building continues to serve clients with the goal of utmost customer satisfaction, leading it to receive its third straight Pulse Award . For more information, visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/brickyard-building-materials-Sacramento-CA Pulse of the City News prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals in the construction and real estate industries such as these that provide an excellent customer experience.What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling CenterPulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry , has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the “customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.The Stirling Center provides “customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/

