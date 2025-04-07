InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Versatile Tool for Solo Ceiling Board Installation

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Khristian J. of Kalispell, MT is the creator of the Free Hand, an innovative support device designed to hold boards securely in place that allows a single person to complete the installation of ceiling boards. A single person can install several ceiling boards with ease and precision without taking up any additional time or requiring more manpower.Traditionally, installing tongue and groove ceiling boards requires multiple people to hold and secure the boards while they are nailed into place. Without assistance, workers often struggle to align and support the boards correctly, leading to misalignment, inefficiency, and fatigue. Free Hand eliminates these challenges by providing a stable, hands-free support system that ensures accuracy and ease of installation—even when working alone.Key benefits of the invention include:• Solo Installation Support: allows a single worker to accurately hold and install tongue and groove ceiling boards without additional help.• Secure Board Placement: holds boards in place prior to nailing, ensuring proper alignment and reducing the risk of mistakes.• Increased Efficiency: speeds up the installation process and minimizes the physical strain of holding boards overhead.• Versatile Construction: made from lightweight materials such as wood or plastic, with optional carpet or fabric lining to prevent scuffing of finished boards.• Easy-to-Use Design: simply slide the device over the end of the board and previously installed boards, then repeat on the other end for a secure hold.Free Hand is designed to make ceiling board installation a one-person job by eliminating the struggle of holding boards in place to make installation jobs much faster, easier, and accurate. The device is the ultimate solution for anyone ranging from DIYers to professional contractors looking to streamline their workflow and achieve professional-quality ceiling installations with minimal assistance.In 2024 alone, the U.S. construction industry contributed nearly $2.1 trillion to the economy, with over 919,000 construction establishments and employing approximately 8 million individuals. The industry experienced a 10% increase in nominal value added and a 12% rise in gross output in 2024. Construction spending surpassed $2 trillion and maintained a balanced trajectory in the first half of 2024. Tools like Free Hand would benefit any number of manufacturers in the construction industry and significantly enhance their product lines.Khristian filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Free Hand product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Free Hand can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

