Nightly lane closures to begin at I-94 Exit 161 as project reaches milestone

BISMARCK, N.D. – The Interstate 94 Exit 161 Interchange project marks a major milestone as crews prepare to install the steel girders for the new bridge. This critical phase of construction will require a series of lane closures on I-94 near Exit 161, expected to last two to three weeks.

Starting April 7, eastbound and westbound inside lane closures on I-94 will be in place to prepare for the work ahead. Beginning Tuesday, April 15, I-94 traffic at Exit 161 will be detoured onto the exit ramps across Centennial Road/Bismarck Expressway and back onto I-94 via the on-ramps, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Traffic will be controlled by the existing signals on Centennial Road/Bismarck Expressway. The outside I-94 lanes will reopen daily, while inside lanes will remain closed to allow crews to continue bridge work during daytime hours.

The alternating work schedule is expected to last through late April or early May. A protective canopy will be installed under the new bridge to protect traffic passing below.

Drivers are advised to follow detour signs during the nightly closures and exercise caution when traveling through the work zone. Reduced speed limits will be in place, and drivers should remain alert for workers and construction equipment.

The I-94 Exit 161 Interchange project, which began in spring 2024, will continue through summer 2026. The project is designed to improve traffic flow by eliminating two left-turn movements and adding right-turn loops for more efficient travel. NDDOT appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as this essential infrastructure project moves forward.

For more information and updates on traffic impacts, visit dot.nd.gov/exit161.

