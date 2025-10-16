NDDOT accepting applications for Transportation Alternatives program

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Department of Transportation is now accepting applications for Transportation Alternatives (TA) projects for federal fiscal year 2028.

This program provides funding for a variety of transportation projects such as pedestrian and bicycle projects; safe routes to school and safe routes for non-drivers projects; conversion and use of abandoned railroad corridor projects for non-motorized users; construction of turnouts, overlooks, and viewing areas along roadways; community improvement activities including: preservation and rehabilitation of operating historic transportation facilities, vegetation management practices in transportation rights of way, archaeological activities relating to impacts from implementation of a transportation project, streetscape improvements, and corridor landscaping; and environmental mitigation projects.

Eligible applicants include city and county governments, transit agencies, natural resource or public land agencies, school districts, local education agencies, tribal governments, and other local or regional governmental entities responsible for transportation or recreational trails.

The amount of funding a project receives will be determined from the cost estimate included with the project application. Only the contract construction cost of the project is eligible for funding.

Items not eligible for funding are preliminary and construction engineering, environmental impact mitigation, right-of-way acquisition, utilities, and construction items determined to be not eligible for federal aid.

Applications must be submitted to NDDOT by December 31, 2025.

For more information about the TA program, including funding guidelines and application instructions, visit www.dot.nd.gov/ta.