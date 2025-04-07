UEFA appoints BEYOND Hospitality to deliver the UEFA Champions League™ Final Official Hospitality Travel Programme.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --

• BEYOND Hospitality has been selected by UEFA to create, market and sell official travel and hospitality packages for Munich 2025, Budapest 2026, and 2027 (host venue -TBC).

• BEYOND will offer a carefully curated range of premium and luxury travel and accommodation experiences that celebrate the host cities and provide access to Official Hospitality in the stadium on match day.

BEYOND Hospitality has been appointed by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to design, package and sell the UEFA Champions League™ Final Official Hospitality Travel Programme for the next three editions of its prestigious UEFA Champions League™ Final event – to be hosted in Munich in 2025 and Budapest in 2026, with the 2027 host venue still to be announced.

Every year, the cream of Europe’s football club crop – the top division teams – compete in the vaunted UEFA Champions League, culminating in the UEFA Champions League™ Final. This fan-favourite fixture is among the most watched sporting events in the world – an annual celebration of the game and some of its iconic players and rivalries.

Fans wishing to travel to the 2025 Final in Munich can now book packaged accommodation and travel services with sports hospitality innovator BEYOND Hospitality. Additionally, as an Authorised UEFA Champions League™ Final 2025/2026/2027 Official Hospitality Sales Agent, BEYOND exclusively enables fans to live and embrace the unique experience right into the stadium with UEFA’s ticket-inclusive Official Hospitality Packages.

BEYOND Hospitality’s UEFA Champions League™ Final Official Hospitality Travel Programme will include accommodation options at selected four and five-star hotels, transportation to and from the game, sightseeing city tours and other off-site experiences and services. This year’s host, Munich offers visitors the perfect blend of rich history, vibrant culture, stunning cityscapes, and an established proud football supporting culture making it an ideal travel destination for the 2025 UEFA Champions League™ Final. For those planning further ahead, Budapest, the capital of Hungary, is a stunning city known for its historic architecture, dynamic cultural scene, and the iconic Danube River, as well as being home to top-tier football teams. Both cities have excellent stadium infrastructure and established hotel network, making them ideal for welcoming UEFA Champions League™ Final fans wishing to travel to the continent’s top annual club football clash.

Together with the travel and accommodation options, BEYOND offers access to UEFA Official Hospitality products, which range from shared lounges and in-stadium restaurants to exclusive private boxes – combined these are a “turn-key” solution for the truly amplified UEFA Champions League™ Final experience.

Executive Chairman of BEYOND Hospitality Jaime Byrom said: “BEYOND is delighted to be working with UEFA on this iconic event as we look to grow our portfolio and offer an increasing number of prestigious events to our customers. These curated travel and accommodation packages will truly rise to the occasion for this incredible fixture. We will offer our clients wonderful places to stay, things to see, and seamless travel – with a focus on showcasing the vibrant host cities as the backdrop to some unforgettable football.”



Direct sales for the 2025 UEFA Champions League™ Final are available now. Interested parties can register interest at UCLF.beyond-hospitality.com or email at UCLF-enquiries@beyond-hospitality.com for more information.



We don’t just deliver hospitality; we redefine it.

BEYOND Hospitality Group was founded in 2023 by visionaries and veterans of sports hospitality, bringing together decades of expertise and a proven track record – to reimagine remarkable events. BEYOND is more than an implementation partner; we cover the full spectrum of hospitality programme creation and curation for event-owners, starting with strategy through to the development of products and pricing, inventory management, sales, marketing, and more. Collectively, our services culminate in extraordinary sporting hospitality experiences across the globe, for end-customers and event-owners.

In December 2024, FIFA announced the appointment of BEYOND as the Official Hospitality Partner for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™. BEYOND was also responsible for the sale and delivery of the Official Hospitality Programme for the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™ and is the exclusive sales agent for Liverpool FC’s newest hospitality product at Anfield Stadium, the Founders Lounge.

For more, visit www.beyond-hospitality.com



UEFA: welcome to the home of European football.

UEFA is the governing body of European football and a not-for-profit organisation which supports and ensures the world’s most popular sport continues to thrive at all levels across its 55 member associations. As part of its commitment, UEFA invests 97.5% of its revenue in football-related activities, projects and initiatives that ensure the continued development of the men's and women's professional game as well as youth, grassroots and futsal.

For more, visit www.uefa.com.

