ArtsPR announces Fund Raising party on April 22, 2025 @ Biricchino in NYC

Thinking Arts

Tours, exhibits, cultural exchange, Award winning programs, walking tours. Tickets are $75,00 per payable to Fractured Atlas in advance or by RSVP

"We hope you can join us too. Contact ArtsPRunlimited: (973) 482-0747"”
— Serfio Basso
NEW YORK CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tours, exhibits, cultural exchange, Award winning programs, walking tours.

ArtsPRunlimited, Inc,

100 FilmFreeway Awards from (2021-25).

Winners included Ellen Lanese, Paul Parente and Anthony Spaldo for Best Acting.

BEST BOOKS:

"organized labor"

EXITS AND ENTRANCES

Buy a copy @ AuthorHouse.com.

"Newark, Italy and me"

AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA designed by Kevin Kramer.

Buy on Lulu.com or order on line

Our short films:

DEATH OF HERCULES, from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS.

Featured in EXITS & ENTRANCES (AuthorHouse.com).

﻿SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! in Berlin; Rome; New Orleans; Bali, Indonesia, and Kurdistan, Iraq. Certificates of Excellence in Paris, Sweden; Philadelphia, Milan, Los Angeles; Seattle; San Diego, Budapest, Hungary and Montreal.

http://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/artsprunlimited_news_on_the_web_/

ArtsPRunlimited, Inc., thanks:

D. Auld; K. Arnold;
A. DiBenedetto; G. Bevacqui;

G. Blass in memory of

Rev. Vincent Youngberg.

F. Ardizione,
Brookdale Barbershop, Bloomfield, NJ

S. and D. Ciurczak,
K. Costello, F. Crowley,

M. DeVito and Family
In honor of Agnes Fabbroni.

M. & C. Decker, Esq;
Gencarelli Bakery, Bloomfield,

P. Donohue;
Cafe Giotto, Montclair, NJ,
J. & S. Harrison;
K. Kramer; C. Kuhnke,
M.J. Lombardo,
N. Ralph; A. Roher;
Nutley Upholstery Shoppe,

Stage Directors Choreographers Foundation: $375- NYC
A. Susana, VIP,
A. Verdoni, Neptune, NJ.

Village Tweed, Spring Lake, NJ,
J. Zirpolo; D. Zirilli
Anonymous Gifts (5)

We need to raise $170,000 with Fractured Atlas for operating support in 2025/26.
We hope you can join us too.
Contact ArtsPRunlimited:

(973) 482-0747

Sergio Basso
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ArtsPR announces Fund Raising party on April 22, 2025 @ Biricchino in NYC

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Sergio Basso
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
Company/Organization
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
351 Broad St, B1702
Newark, New Jersey, 07104
United States
+1 973-482-0747
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

ArtsPRunlimited, Inc won 90 FilmFreeway Awards/Certificates. This includes 6 for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and 22 for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! since 12/20-10/25. Film Festival's in Manhattan, Paris, Bali, Indonesia; Kurdistan, Iraq; Rome; Seattle; Dallas, La Jolla, San Diego, Montreal, Sweden, Philadelphia, Milan, Anatolia,Turkey, India, New Orleans, Florida Shorts, and more on Film Freeway. Also: Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and Diary of a Madman received an OBIE all in Manhattan Off-Broadway. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio on THE MORNING SHOW w/Bonnie Grice; The Today Show; Red Wheelbarrow Press;, and PRIMO magazine in 2023. His 1,400 Blogs and letters published by The New York Times from 1975-2025 are ongoing. He also received grants from the NY State Council on the Arts and The NYTimes Company Foundation. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine on Amazon.com. Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

http://danielpbquinn.wordpress.com

More From This Author
ArtsPR announces Fund Raising party on April 22, 2025 @ Biricchino in NYC
34 FilmFreeway Awards for Daniel P Quinn and ArtsPRunliited, Inc
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. is pleased to announce its upcoming events for art lovers and enthusiasts.
View All Stories From This Author