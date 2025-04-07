ArtsPR announces Fund Raising party on April 22, 2025 @ Biricchino in NYC
Tours, exhibits, cultural exchange, Award winning programs, walking tours. Tickets are $75,00 per payable to Fractured Atlas in advance or by RSVP
"We hope you can join us too. Contact ArtsPRunlimited: (973) 482-0747"”NEW YORK CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tours, exhibits, cultural exchange, Award winning programs, walking tours.
— Serfio Basso
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc,
100 FilmFreeway Awards from (2021-25).
Winners included Ellen Lanese, Paul Parente and Anthony Spaldo for Best Acting.
BEST BOOKS:
"organized labor"
EXITS AND ENTRANCES
Buy a copy @ AuthorHouse.com.
"Newark, Italy and me"
AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA designed by Kevin Kramer.
Buy on Lulu.com or order on line
Our short films:
DEATH OF HERCULES, from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS.
Featured in EXITS & ENTRANCES (AuthorHouse.com).
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! in Berlin; Rome; New Orleans; Bali, Indonesia, and Kurdistan, Iraq. Certificates of Excellence in Paris, Sweden; Philadelphia, Milan, Los Angeles; Seattle; San Diego, Budapest, Hungary and Montreal.
http://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/artsprunlimited_news_on_the_web_/
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc., thanks:
D. Auld; K. Arnold;
A. DiBenedetto; G. Bevacqui;
G. Blass in memory of
Rev. Vincent Youngberg.
F. Ardizione,
Brookdale Barbershop, Bloomfield, NJ
S. and D. Ciurczak,
K. Costello, F. Crowley,
M. DeVito and Family
In honor of Agnes Fabbroni.
M. & C. Decker, Esq;
Gencarelli Bakery, Bloomfield,
P. Donohue;
Cafe Giotto, Montclair, NJ,
J. & S. Harrison;
K. Kramer; C. Kuhnke,
M.J. Lombardo,
N. Ralph; A. Roher;
Nutley Upholstery Shoppe,
Stage Directors Choreographers Foundation: $375- NYC
A. Susana, VIP,
A. Verdoni, Neptune, NJ.
Village Tweed, Spring Lake, NJ,
J. Zirpolo; D. Zirilli
Anonymous Gifts (5)
We need to raise $170,000 with Fractured Atlas for operating support in 2025/26.
We hope you can join us too.
Contact ArtsPRunlimited:
(973) 482-0747
Sergio Basso
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.