Arts PRunlimited, Inc. joined Fractured Atlas, to move forward.

Literature

Cherubinis MEDEA

Arts PRunlimited, Inc. believed people help bring their creative work to life. Before 12/31 your tax-deductible contribution would help close out 2025 strong

I’m writing you for supporting their work. And ask you to donate before the year comes to a close. ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. is community-fueled creation in action — made possible by people like you.”
— ﻿Theresa Hubbard, Chief Executive Officer
NEWARK , NJ, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arts PRunlimited, Inc. joined Fractured Atlas, a community fundraising platform, because they believed that their people would step up and help bring their creative work to life. You’ve already proven them right.

If you’re able to give again before December 31st, your tax-deductible contribution would help them close out 2025 strong and start planning for what’s next.

Arts PRunlimited, Inc. took a chance on their people.

Will you help refill their cup? Standing by artists everywhere,

Theresa Hubbard
Chief Executive Officer
Fractured Atlas

Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
email us here


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Arts PRunlimited, Inc. joined Fractured Atlas, to move forward.

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
Company/Organization
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
351 Broad St, B1702
Newark, New Jersey, 07104
United States
+1 973-482-0747
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

ArtsPRunlimited, Inc won 90 FilmFreeway Awards/Certificates. This includes 6 for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and 22 for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! since 12/20-10/25. Film Festival's in Manhattan, Paris, Bali, Indonesia; Kurdistan, Iraq; Rome; Seattle; Dallas, La Jolla, San Diego, Montreal, Sweden, Philadelphia, Milan, Anatolia,Turkey, India, New Orleans, Florida Shorts, and more on Film Freeway. Also: Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and Diary of a Madman received an OBIE all in Manhattan Off-Broadway. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio on THE MORNING SHOW w/Bonnie Grice; The Today Show; Red Wheelbarrow Press;, and PRIMO magazine in 2023. His 1,400 Blogs and letters published by The New York Times from 1975-2025 are ongoing. He also received grants from the NY State Council on the Arts and The NYTimes Company Foundation. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine on Amazon.com. Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

http://danielpbquinn.wordpress.com

More From This Author
Arts PRunlimited, Inc. joined Fractured Atlas, to move forward.
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc., announces NJPAC support, Swann Gallery, and Newark Arts approval for 2025-26
Artist Matthew Courtney, died unexpectedly in NYC
View All Stories From This Author