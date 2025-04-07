OCOM Launches New Scholarly Journal to Advance Osteopathic Medical Research

Entrance of Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine Students in the Class of 2028 Welcome Week

Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine proudly announces the official launch of its own peer-reviewed research publication: Academic Osteopathic Medicine.

WINTER GARDEN, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine (OCOM) proudly announces the official launch of its own peer-reviewed research publication: Academic Osteopathic Medicine. This innovative journal, spearheaded by OCOM’s Research Department and led by esteemed physician-scientist Dr. Latha Ganti, seeks to fill a longstanding gap in scholarly publishing within the osteopathic community.

Despite the existence of more than 5,000 medical journals globally, only one is specifically dedicated to osteopathic medicine. The launch of Academic Osteopathic Medicine marks a significant step toward elevating and expanding scholarly activity across osteopathic medical education and practice.

A Journal for the Profession, By the Profession

“All roads lead to Rome,” says Dr. Ganti, referencing how most existing medical journals tend to feature predominantly allopathic research. “We believe it’s time to create an avenue that fully supports and showcases the unique contributions of osteopathic medicine.”

Recognizing that scholarly activity must be encouraged from the earliest stages of medical education, OCOM is removing traditional barriers to publication. Academic Osteopathic Medicine is:

Free to publish – removing financial obstacles often faced by students and early-career researchers.

Fast – with a 15-day turnaround for manuscript decisions.

Supportive of junior authors – through a mentorship program for students and residents, helping them build publishing and editorial experience.

An in-house editorial team has been established, and OCOM will soon be inviting other Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (COMs) to participate by joining the editorial board and contributing to focused topic collections, particularly in Osteopathic Medical Education (OME).

Promoting Excellence Across the Profession

Beyond serving its own students, OCOM’s journal is a gift to the greater osteopathic profession. With accessible publishing, a collaborative editorial culture, and a mission to advance osteopathic distinctiveness, Academic Osteopathic Medicine provides a much-needed platform to publish, promote, and preserve research in the field.

For students and professionals alike, having a peer-reviewed publication in osteopathic research is a significant asset to any CV and a meaningful contribution to the growth of the profession.

Submit your research at: www.academicosteopathicmedicine.org

About OCOM

The Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine (OCOM) is dedicated to producing compassionate, research-driven osteopathic physicians through modern and innovative education. Committed to advancing the field through scholarship and discovery, OCOM proudly leads initiatives that support the growth of osteopathic medicine across the country.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.