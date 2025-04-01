OCOM Hosts Inaugural Research Symposium to Showcase Student Innovation in Medical Science

Entrance of Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine

OCOM is proud to host its Inaugural Research Symposium on April 4, 2025, celebrating the groundbreaking research and academic excellence of its students.

WINTER GARDEN, FL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine (OCOM) is proud to host its Inaugural Research Symposium on April 4, 2025, celebrating the groundbreaking research and academic excellence of its students. This milestone event will feature 40 OMS-I student presenters, showcasing research projects they have been developing since their first semester, reinforcing OCOM’s unwavering commitment to scientific inquiry and medical advancement.

The symposium will highlight a diverse array of research categories, including:

•Osteopathic Distinctiveness – Research focused on Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine (OMM) and its impact on patient care.

•Case Reports – Unique and insightful case studies that contribute to the broader medical community.

•Pioneers in Medicine – Explorations of cutting-edge medical advancements by historical figures and their breakthrough contributions.

•Original Research – Innovative findings that push the boundaries of medical knowledge.

Keynote Speaker: Dr. Marlow Hernandez

A highlight of the event will be a keynote address from Dr. Marlow Hernandez, esteemed physician and OCOM Board Member, who will speak on “Experiencing the Joy of Discovering Medical Research.” His insights will inspire students to embrace the excitement of research and its impact on the future of medicine.

A Culture of Research Excellence at OCOM

OCOM has embedded research into the fabric of its medical education, ensuring students are well-equipped to contribute to scientific and medical advancements. Every semester, students engage in a dedicated research course, and from orientation week onward, they receive guidance on advancing their research pursuits.

Recognizing common barriers to research and publication, OCOM provides unwavering support to students, helping them develop the skills and confidence necessary to publish and present their work at regional and national conferences. By engaging with expert faculty and preceptors for professional feedback during the research symposium, students refine their findings in a safe and constructive environment—enhancing their ability to analyze and interpret medical literature.

Empowering the Next Generation of Medical Researchers

The symposium also marks the beginning of an important OCOM tradition—one that fosters scientific curiosity and encourages students to apply for grants to further develop and fund their projects. Through continued research opportunities, OCOM aims to empower its students to become leaders in medical innovation.

To celebrate student achievements, awards will be presented in each research category, further recognizing excellence and encouraging continued exploration in medical research.

About OCOM

The Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine (OCOM) is committed to training compassionate, forward-thinking physicians through a modern and innovative medical education. With a strong emphasis on research, clinical excellence, and osteopathic principles, OCOM is dedicated to shaping the future of healthcare.

