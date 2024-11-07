Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine (OCOM) Partners with AdventHealth University to Offer MHA Pathway

This partnership between OCOM and AHU is available to current students and employees. Graduate degree holders are guaranteed admission.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine (OCOM) is excited to announce a new partnership with AdventHealth University (AHU) that provides OCOM students and employees a streamlined pathway to obtain a Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA) degree. This partnership includes two exclusive benefits: a 10% discount on tuition for all OCOM participants and guaranteed admission. Criteria for guaranteed admissions is having earned a graduate degree.

This collaboration aims to enhance the career development of OCOM’s future physicians, administrators, and healthcare leaders, while supporting employees who wish to further their education in healthcare administration. The Master of Healthcare Administration in Strategy and Innovation program at AHU is designed to equip participants with the necessary skills to manage complex healthcare organizations, aligning with OCOM’s mission of fostering modern, well-rounded healthcare professionals.

Dr. Robert Hasty, Dean and Chief Academic Officer at OCOM, shared, “This partnership reflects OCOM’s commitment to providing opportunities that enhance both clinical and administrative expertise. We are proud to offer our students and employees a dedicated path to achieving leadership roles in healthcare.”

The 10% tuition discount and guaranteed admission underscore both institutions' commitment to making advanced education accessible.

“Quite often, a physician wants to better understand how the business of medicine, the business of health care works,” said Benita David, DBA, MBA, Chair of AdventHealth University’s Healthcare Administration program. “At AdventHealth University, our mission is to develop health care professionals who are influential, highly skilled, and compassionate. We are so grateful to partner with Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine to extend our mission to their team members and students.”

This opportunity is available immediately, and interested participants can apply through AHU with proof of their affiliation with OCOM to take advantage of the exclusive benefit.

About Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine (OCOM):

OCOM, based in Orlando, Florida, is a cutting-edge institution dedicated to training the next generation of osteopathic physicians. With a strong emphasis on modern medical education and compassionate care, OCOM prepares its students to meet the ever-evolving needs of healthcare.

About AdventHealth University (AHU):

AdventHealth University (AHU) is a leader in health care education, transforming the science and practice of whole-person care and developing professionals with uncommon compassion. The University seeks to develop skilled professionals who live the healing values of Christ and works in collaboration with AdventHealth to effectively extend His healing ministry. AHU offers certificate, undergraduate, graduate, and online programs, including Biomedical Sciences, Nursing, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Health Sciences, Medical Lab Sciences, Nurse Anesthesia, Occupational Therapy, Nuclear Medicine, Healthcare Administration, Physician Assistant, Physical Therapy, Spiritual Care and Radiologic Technology.

For more information about this exciting partnership or to apply, please visit AHU’s Master of Healthcare Administration page.

