Vivek Ramaswamy endorsed by VFAF National Veterans Group said Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for America First

Vivek Ramaswamy Veterans for America First Endorsement

Ohio's Lt. Col Patty Hamilton, a VFAF Veterans for America First Ambassador, announced the groups endorsement on site with Ramaswamy who accepted

It's important to take care of our veterans with actions not just words” — Vivek Ramaswamy

COLUMBUS , OH, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veterans for America First has issued an endorsement for Vivek Ramaswamy running for Governor of OhioCombat Veteran Lieutenant Colonel Patty Hamilton issued the endorsement on behalf of Veterans for America First on site with a large crowd in Ohio, where Vivek pledged to support our veterans through actions, not just words as he accepted the endorsement.Vivek Ramaswamy is a visionary entrepreneur, accomplished author, and thought leader committed to revitalizing the American spirit. A first-generation American, he rose to national prominence as the founder of multiple successful biotech companies and later as a bold voice advocating for free speech, meritocracy, and national unity.A graduate of Harvard University and Yale Law School, Vivek combines sharp intellect with a deep respect for America’s founding principles. Through his bestselling books and public speaking, he challenges conventional narratives and inspires a new generation to embrace personal responsibility and patriotic values.With a passion for innovation and a drive to serve, Vivek Ramaswamy continues to champion policies that empower individuals, strengthen families, and restore American excellence.Watch Vivek Ramaswamy Accept the VFAF Endorsement for Ohio Governor at https://youtu.be/r2cwNMwvwO4 VFAF's Lt. Col Patty Hamilton is a retired Lieutenant Colonel with Combat tours of duty in both Iraq and Afghanistan. In Iraq during the Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), Hamilton served as Theater Detainee Reporting Center Chief. In Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), as the Provost Marshal for Kandahar Airfield and Customs Clearance AOfficer in Charge of all of Afghanistan.Hamilton also worked one year at the Pentagon, as the National Detainee Reporting Center Operations Officer. Her last assignment was two years as the Battalion Commander of a Military Police Training Battalion. While in the Army, Hamilton earned the Legion of Merit Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal and many other awards and decorations.In other VFAF News:Veterans for America First National Leadership Team for 2026 cycle has been named.Veterans for America First now cited by Ballotpedia for notable candidate endorsements.VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement is the third film by the national veteran's organization. The first film "The Fall of Deceit" was released in 2023 and the second film "Border Invasion - An American Crisis" was released earlier this year.The film features the Veterans for America First national leadership team of Charles Kubic, Robert Cornicelli, Tiffany Savage, Elizabeth Helgelien, Jeff Hoffmann, Jared Craig, Stan Fitzgerald and Berney Flowers in a producer role.Featuring compelling testimonies from veterans and political experts, the film uncovers the motivations and mission behind Veterans for Trump (VFAF). Witness the formation of a powerful movement as veterans unite to reclaim their country, advocating for strong leadership and a return to America First policies.With exclusive footage, "VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is an eye-opening journey through the challenges and hopes of a nation at a crossroads. The documentary not only highlights the issues but also inspires action, urging viewers to join the fight for a better future. Prepare to see the untold story of America's fight for survival and revival."VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is streaming on the organizational website VFAF.US and is available for free public screenings by contacting connect@VFAF.USThe Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement: https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/

Vivek Ramaswamy accepts VFAF Veterans for America First endorsement for Ohio Governer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.