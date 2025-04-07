MDC reminds anglers in southeast Missouri to kill, report northern snakehead fish

Body

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is reminding anglers that it is illegal to import, export, sell, purchase, or possess a northern snakehead fish in Missouri, and to report any catches and sightings.

The northern snakehead fish (Channa argus) is a long bodied, predatory fish that is not native to the U.S. This fish’s head resembles a snake, thus its name. Its body can grow up to 3 feet long with python-like coloration and pattern.

“This fish is one of Missouri’s newest invasive species threats,” said MDC Invasive Species Ecologist Angela Sokolowski. “They look like native bowfin fish, so it’s important to properly identify.”

Sokolowski said if you catch a northern snakehead fish, do not release it.

Unlike most fish, the northern snakehead can breathe air, which allows survival in poorly oxygenated water or out of water for several days if their skin stays moist. They can also slither across land to return to water.

Snakeheads are an invasive species native to Asia. They’re aggressive predators, preying on native species, and competing for resources.

“Northern snakehead fish are highly invasive and could reduce populations of the sportfish Missourians love to catch,” said Sokolowski. “Anglers can provide us valuable information on the location of this species by reporting captures.”

The first northern snakehead fish recorded in Missouri was caught in a borrow ditch within the St. Francis River levees in Dunklin County in 2019.

What to Do if You Catch One

Make sure it’s a snakehead. Northern snakeheads can be confused with the native bowfin. Snakeheads have a snake-like appearance with a much longer anal fin than the bowfin.

Do not release the fish or throw it on the bank, as it could move back to the water or to a new waterbody. Remember this fish is an airbreather and can live a considerable amount of time out of the water.

Kill the fish by severing the head, gutting it, or placing it in a sealed plastic bag.

Photograph the fish so the species can be positively identified.

Note the location of the catch.

Report any catches and sightings of the fish to MDC’s Southeast Regional Office at 573-290-5730, or online at https://mdc.mo.gov/fishing/protect-missouri-fishing/snakehead-fish-reporting .

Learn more about the northern snakehead fish and its negative impact on aquatic habitats at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide/snakeheads.