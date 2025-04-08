Creatio Partners with Qu8 to Accelerate AI-Driven Digital Transformation in Poland

The collaboration brings AI-native, no-code CRM capabilities to more Polish organizations, helping them boost agility, efficiency, and growth

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an AI-native platform to automate CRM and workflows with no-code, partners with Qu8 , a company specializing in digital transformation through no-code, AI, and automation solutions. This partnership will accelerate digital transformation for more organizations in Poland by combining Creatio’s AI-native platform with Qu8’s deep local expertise.“Through the Creatio.ai platform, we are able to equip our clients with tools that enable rapid adaptation, cost optimization, and the acceleration of their digital transformation initiatives. This partnership serves as a catalyst for unlocking the vast potential within organizations, empowering them to respond effectively to evolving market demands while driving improved business outcomes. Additionally, it creates an opportunity to leverage the power of artificial intelligence in a structured and secure manner, maximizing efficiency and innovation,” said Jerzy Wenzel, CEO at Qu8.Creatio gives its customers the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through a leading no-code platform, integrating AI-native capabilities into a modern CRM. Designed for a new era of business automation, Creatio helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. It delivers the ultimate combination of AI and no-code to transform sales, marketing, and customer service, providing unmatched agility, autonomy, and value. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.“Organizations across Poland are ready to move beyond legacy systems. Together with Qu8, we’re delivering the future of CRM—AI-native, no-code, and built for rapid results,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com About Qu8Qu8 is a dynamic and innovative company that specializes in digital transformation and the development of high-performing IT teams. They provide cutting-edge solutions, focusing on no-code platforms, AI, and process automation, helping organizations navigate the challenges of the modern business landscape. With deep expertise in building scalable teams and driving efficient digital transformation, Qu8 empowers companies to optimize their operations, enhance agility, and unlock the full potential of their workforce. Additionally, they offer specialized IT recruitment services, ensuring that organizations have access to top-tier talent to support their growth and innovation. Qu8 is committed to delivering exceptional value to its clients by combining flexibility, expertise, and a forward-thinking approach to technology.

