Eastern Cape welcomes presidential visit focused on growth and service delivery

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government is honoured to welcome His Excellency, President Cyril Ramaphosa, for an official visit to the province from Tuesday, 15 April, to Wednesday, 16 April 2025.

This visit underscores the President’s commitment to engaging directly with provinces, strengthening collaboration, and driving South Africa’s broader development agenda. The provincial government is particularly encouraged by the visit’s focus on fostering synergy, sharing best practices, and enhancing service delivery to accelerate economic growth.

Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane and his Executive Council looks forward to engaging with President Ramaphosa and Members of the National Executive on provincial priorities. The two-day visit will include an oversight visit at Coega IDZ as well as a Joint Cabinet Meeting which will be extended to Executive Mayors of the Eastern Cape District and Metro Municipalities.

This platform will allow for a comprehensive review of progress made, as well as a candid discussion on both challenges and opportunities in advancing inclusive economic growth and efficient service delivery for the people of the Eastern Cape.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government remains committed to creating an enabling environment for investment, job creation, and improved public services. "We are confident that this visit will strengthen the partnership between the Eastern Cape and National Government. Working closely with the President and his administration, we aim to accelerate development, address critical needs, and unlock the full potential of our province,” said Premier Mabuyane.

The visit will be in Gqeberha from the 15th – 16th April 2025.

Members of the media who wish to cover the visit are requested to apply for accreditation by completing the attached accreditation form and sending it back to: thabisa.molose@ecotp.gov.za and takalanim@gcis.gov.za. The deadline for submission is Wednesday, the 09th of April 2025 at 16h00.

Enquiries:

Khuselwa Rantjie

General Manager: Provincial Communication Service/ Government Spokesperson

Cell: 081 028 8841

E-mail: Khuselwa.rantjie@ecotp.gov.za

