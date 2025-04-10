Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation reaffirms support for DCCI, the landmark event makes way for record attendance

This year, the summit continues to receive the robust support from Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and other prominent organisations.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kuala Lumpur, 7th April 2025: In light of today’s collaborative environment, where the country’s key public & private organisations are eyeing a digital uplift, Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit (DCCI) has taken the necessary stride to unite Malaysia with global technologies.Poised to run its fourth edition at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) on 14 – 15 May 2025, the upcoming summit is making rapid progress to gain maximum popularity in the region whilst gaining strong support from influential government organisations.The platform’s oldest ally, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation ( MDEC ) that has played an integral role in fostering digital growth and innovation in the country, continues to give its unwavering support to DCCI as the platform’s ‘Strategic Partner’.While MDEC has constantly been in the headlines, be it for receiving honour in the “Exceptional Industry Support” category at Startup Ecosystem Stars (SES) 2024 Award or for announcing the launch of the IP360 Metaverse Platform, its association with DCCI further solidifies its commitment to strengthening the nation’s stance as a leading digital hub in ASEAN.The exemplary organisation will play an active role in program development and in getting the best recognition for the summit.The Chief Executive Officer of MDEC, Anuar Fariz Fadzil said, “MDEC’s continued collaboration with DCCI 2025 represents a shared commitment to advancing Malaysia’s digital economy. As we work towards positioning Malaysia as the digital nexus of ASEAN, platforms like DCCI play a pivotal role in convening innovators, investors, and policymakers. At MDEC, we remain steadfast in our mission to develop impactful, inclusive, and sustainable digital solutions that empower businesses to grow and expand beyond national borders.”While digital investments in Malaysia hit a record RM163.6 billion in 2024, MDEC credits a stable government and pro-business policies in reinforcing the country’s reputation as a regional tech hub.It’s an evident fact that robust infrastructure and strategic public-private partnerships have solidified investor confidence in Malaysia and DCCI’s distinct platform with MDEC’s support will only further elevate this thriving environment.Over 500 high-profile industry executives will participate at the two-day summit to make it the most happening datacentre & cloud platform in Malaysia. Hailing from a wide range of sectors and seniority levels, these coveted profiles will include the top C-suite professionals, Datacentre Facilities Managers & Engineers, System Security Managers, VPs, GMs & Heads of Information Technology Operations, Data Management, Infrastructure, Datacentre, Cloud, Security and many others.From the most iconic government strategists to enterprise and industry leaders, visionary subject-matter-experts from across the nation will directly address the above congregation whilst delineating industry’s top trending topics. Some of the leading names include:• Ir. Wan Murdani Wan Mohamad, Vice President, Digital Industry Acceleration, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC)• Dato’ Indera Ir. Dr. Ahmad Sabirin Arshad, President & Group Chief Executive Officer, SIRIM Berhad• Ir. Dr. Megat Zuhairy Bin Megat Tajuddin, Chief Executive, National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA)• Sam Majid, Head of National AI Office, Malaysia• Noorzita Mohamad Nor, Director, Business Services and Regional Operations Division, Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA)• Wan Roshaimi Wan Abdullah, Chief Technology Officer, CyberSecurity Malaysia• Dr. Haji Dzul Khaimi Khailani, Deputy Director of Research and Development Division, Department of Town and Country Planning (PLANMalaysia)• Yew Jin Kang, Chief Technology Officer, Plus Malaysia Berhad• Amir Abdul Samad, Head, Cyber Security (CISO), PetronasExplicitly stating his appreciation and gratitude to MDEC, Sudhir Ranjan Jena, the CEO of the organising body, Tradepass expressed, "We are incredibly grateful to Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) for their long-standing support as the Strategic Partner for DCCI. Their dedication to driving digital transformation and fostering industry collaboration aligns perfectly with our objective for this platform. With MDEC’s support, DCCI is set to achieve bigger milestones for innovation, knowledge-sharing, and growth in the digital economy. We look forward to a successful edition and a continued partnership in advancing the industry together."For more information about the event, log on to:

