Audit Advisory for Tuesday, April 08, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, April 08, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Athens Trimble Local School District

Fiscal Emergency Analysis Declaration

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Fiscal Emergency Analysis - Declaration Trimble Local School District

Fiscal Emergency Analysis Declaration

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Forecast Auglaize City of Wapakoneta

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination Belmont Cumberland Trail Fire District

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Clermont Clermont Northeastern Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Columbiana East Palestine City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Crestview Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Coshocton Washington Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Cuyahoga Lakeshore Intergenerational School (LIS)

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Solon City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Beachwood City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Near West Intergenerational School (NWIS)

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Randall Park High School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

STEAM Academy of Warrensville Heights

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Cleveland Arts and Social Sciences Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Defiance Northwest Ohio Waiver Administration Council

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Erie Monroe Preparatory Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Fairfield Liberty Union-Thurston Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Columbus Arts and Technology Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Columbus Humanities Arts and Technology Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Metro Early College High School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

City of Whitehall

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination Fulton Northern Buckeye Education Council

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Geauga Chardon Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Greene Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Guernsey East Guernsey Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton Colerain Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District Liberty Nursing Health Care

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Huron City of Bellevue

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Huron Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Knox Central Ohio Joint Fire District

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Logan Village of Rushsylvania

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Lorain Horizon Science Academy - Lorain

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Lucas Imagine Environmental Science Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Oregon City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Area Office on Aging of Northwestern Ohio, Inc.

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Madison Somerford Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Mahoning Springfield Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Horizon Science Academy Youngstown

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Valley View Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Miamisburg City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Austin Landing Community Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Morgan Morgan County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Noble Enoch Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Paulding Western Buckeye Educational Service Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Preble Harrison Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Richland Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ross Union-Scioto Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Stark East Branch Preparatory Academy dba Wright Preparatory Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Canton College Preparatory School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Akron City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Tuscarawas Mill Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Warren Lebanon City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Lebanon Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Washington Southeastern Ohio Port Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government Washington County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit

