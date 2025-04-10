Digital Trust Platform of the new Era Founder and CEO

DigitalXForce to Launch X-ROC and Cutting-Edge Risk Management Solutions at GISEC, RSA, Blackhat and Gartner Conferences

X-ROC (XForce Risk Operations) is a "Game Changer" and "Need of the Hour" to enable Trust in the new Digital World. X-ROC, powered by DigitalXForce, will provide "FICO" score to any Digital Service.” — Lalit K Ahluwalia

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigitalXForce, a pioneer in real-time, continuous enterprise security, risk posture management (ESRPM), and automated GRC powered by GenAI (AI ShivAI - XForce GPT), is all set to unveil Industry’s first 24 by 7 Risk Operations Center (X-ROC) and cutting edge Enterprise Security Posture and Risk Management Services at RSA Conference (commencing from April 28th to May 2nd at the Moscone Center, San Francisco), Gulf Information Security Expo & Conference (GISEC) (commencing from May 5th to May 9th, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), Dubai), Gartner Security Risk Management Conference (commencing from June 2nd to Jun 5th at the Gaylord Conference, National Harbor Maryland), and Blackhat Conference (commencing from August 4th to August 7th in Las Vegas).GISEC, RSAC, Blackhat and Gartner SRM conferences are the most prominent cybersecurity events, bringing together industry experts, thought leaders, and innovative companies to explore the latest trends and advancements in cybersecurity and risk management. DigitalXForce is excited to be a part of this events and to showcase its state-of-the-art cybersecurity risk management solutions designed to combat evolving cyber risk and threats. X-ROC, which will be offered through MSSPs and Global System Integrators, will signify the evolution from Traditional SOC (Security Operations Center) to ROC (Risk Operations Center) with focus on Real Time and Continuous Enterprise Security Risk Posture.DigitalXForce, known as "Digital Trust for the New Era," presents a unified SaaS digital trust platform that provides real-time, continuous and data driven integrated risk management. The platform offers a comprehensive range of solutions, including Risk Quantification, Automated GRC, Next Gen Third Party Risk Management, Enterprise Security Posture Management and much more. While redefining the future of cybersecurity by adding the dimension of “T-Trust” to traditional “CIA – Confidentiality, Integrity and Availability”, DigitalXForce is planning to leverage the power of AI with proprietary “AI-ShivAI” and Cybersecurity GPT – “XForce GPT”.During GISEC, RSA, Blackhat and Gartner conferences 2025, DigitalXForce will demonstrate its comprehensive suite of cybersecurity solutions, including: X-ROC – 24 by 7 Cyber Risk Command Center Digital Trust Portal – FICO Score for any Digital Service Enterprise Security Posture Management through direct integrations with Security Tools. Real Time and Continuous Audit & Compliance with Risk Register Automated Generation of the "Security Blueprint". Automated Review and Generation of Security Policies, Plans and Standards Trust but Verify approach to Cyber Insurance and Third-Party Risk Management Power of AI (ShivaAI - XForce GPT) for quantitative security Risk Assessment."We are thrilled to participate in GISEC, RSA and Gartner 2025 and showcase our cutting-edge cybersecurity risk management solutions that are built to enable Digital Trust versus Check the Box Audit & Compliance," said Lalit Ahluwalia, CEO of DigitalXForce."In today's rapidly evolving threat landscape, organizations must adopt a proactive approach that adds dimension of “T-Trust” to traditional cybersecurity through Real Time and Continuous Risk Management." said Rashmi Chandrasekhar, COO of DigitalXForce.Attendees are invited to visit DigitalXForce booth (GISEC: Spire Solutions and CPX Booths, RSAC: Next Stage Kiosk #3, Gartner – Main Conference Area, Blackhat – Startup Arena) for showcases and to learn more about its innovative cybersecurity risk management solutions and engage with the company's cybersecurity experts.For more information about DigitalXForce and its participation in GISEC, RSA, Blackhat and Gartner 2025, please visit www.digitalxforce.com About DigitalXForce:DigitalXForce is at the forefront of revolutionizing the cybersecurity landscape and instilling digital trust in the modern era. DigitalXForce, known as "Digital Trust for the New Era", is the Unified Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM) SaaS Platform enabling Real-time, Continuous and automated GRC through Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture.ESRPM (Enterprise Security & Risk Posture Management) = Automated GRC + X-SPM (X = AI, Cloud, Application, IAM, OT/IoT, Sec Ops) with following attributes:1.) AI Powered2.) Real Time3.) Continuous4.) Automated5.) Data DrivenBy leveraging data-driven insights, security blueprints, and regulatory control mapping, DigitalXForce optimizes and automates the digital risk posture of organizations. Its innovative approach empowers organizations to enhance their security posture while maximizing their investments in digital transformation. The platform offers a comprehensive range of solutions, including Risk Quantification, Automated GRC, Next Gen Third Party Risk Management, Enterprise Security Posture Management and much more.For further information please reach out to info@digitalxforce.com

