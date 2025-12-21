Fortune 500 and Leading Global Enterprises Select DigitalXForce to Modernize Cyber Risk Management Through X-ROC™

Digital Trust Platform of the new Era CEO - DigitalXForce

Fortune 500 and Leading Global Enterprises Select DigitalXForce to Modernize Cyber Risk and Posture Management for Automated GRC Through X-ROC™

X-ROC™ transforms risk from a static compliance exercise into a real-time operational capability.” — Lalit Ahluwalia

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigitalXForce, the AI-powered Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM) and Automated GRC platform, today announced that multiple Fortune 500 companies and leading global enterprises in North America, Europe and Middle East have selected DigitalXForce for multi-year contracts to transform how they manage cyber and compliance risk—powered by X-ROC ™ (Risk Operations Center), the company’s real-time risk intelligence and orchestration engine.As enterprises contend with rapidly expanding attack surfaces, complex regulatory mandates, and fragmented risk data, traditional point-in-time GRC models are no longer sufficient. DigitalXForce’s X-ROC™ addresses this gap by delivering a live, continuously updated risk command centre that unifies cyber risk, compliance posture, third-party risk, and operational resilience into a single, actionable view.Driving the Shift from Compliance to Continuous Risk IntelligenceX-ROC™: Driving the Shift from Static Compliance to Continuous Risk IntelligenceAt the core of DigitalXForce adoption is X-ROC™, which enables enterprises to operate risk management with the same rigor and speed as modern security operations.Organizations are leveraging X-ROC™ to:• Monitor real-time cyber and compliance risk posture across cloud, on-prem, and hybrid environments.• Continuously validate controls and evidence rather than relying on periodic assessments• Correlate security telemetry, compliance gaps, and business impact into a single risk narrative• Prioritize remediation using AI-driven risk scoring and contextual insights.• Break down silos between GRC, security, audit, and risk teams.By transforming risk into an always-on operational discipline, X-ROC™ enables leadership teams to move from reactive compliance to proactive risk governance.“Fortune 500 and global enterprises are no longer satisfied with static, checkbox-driven compliance models,” said Lalit Ahluwalia, Founder and CEO of DigitalXForce. “They want continuous assurance, real-time risk visibility, and measurable outcomes. The growing adoption of DigitalXForce by some of the world’s most demanding organizations validates our vision to move the industry from compliance theatre to true digital trust and cyber resilience.”DigitalXForce, Industry’s first fully AI-native Unified Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM) and Automated GRC platform, provides real-time, continuous, and automated integrated risk management—moving beyond traditional, static compliance approaches. It’s among the first to implement Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture, which consolidates multiple control domains—like AI, cloud, IAM, OT/IoT, and SecOps—into a dynamic, unified risk posture view.Enterprise-Scale Outcomes with Real-Time Risk IntelligenceEnterprises deploying DigitalXForce with X-ROC™ are realizing tangible outcomes, including:• Faster identification and remediation of high-impact risks• Significant reduction in manual audit and compliance effort• Improved alignment between cyber risk, regulatory exposure, and business objectives• Greater executive and board-level visibility into enterprise risk postureWith integrations across 250+ security, IT, and cloud platforms, X-ROC™ serves as the central nervous system for enterprise risk operations.Enterprise-Grade, Global-Ready PlatformDigitalXForce is purpose-built for large, complex organizations operating across multiple regions and regulatory regimes. The platform supports:• Hybrid deployment models to meet data residency and sovereignty requirements.• Alignment with global frameworks and regulations including NIST, ISO, SOC, PCI, SAMA, NCA, and more.• Enterprise-scale automation across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environmentsOrganizations across financial services, healthcare, energy, manufacturing, telecom, and public sector are using DigitalXForce to modernize risk governance while accelerating digital transformation initiative.Trusted by Leading EnterprisesDigitalXForce is already trusted by dozens of regulated enterprises and high-growth disruptors across financial services, healthcare, technology, and manufacturing. Its modular, composable platform allows organizations to seamlessly adopt capabilities such as:• Automated GRC workflows• Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM)• Third-Party Risk & Compliance Automation• AI-Powered Board Governance & Reporting• Resilience & Continuity IntelligenceMarket MomentumThis customer adoption momentum follows recent industry recognition of DigitalXForce for its innovation in AI-driven risk and compliance automation and underscores growing market demand for Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM) platforms that unify cyber risk, compliance, and resilience.About DigitalXForce:DigitalXForce is a next-generation, AI-native platform for Automated Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) & Enterprise Security & Risk Posture Management (ESRPM), that empowers enterprises to manage complexity with intelligence, agility, and confidence. Designed with a modular and composable architecture, DigitalXForce delivers an integrated suite of capabilities spanning automated GRC, Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM), Third-Party Risk Management, Cyber Resilience, and Regulatory Compliance.At the core of DigitalXForce is its AI-powered engine, which leverages intelligent agents, machine learning models, and a dynamic control library to autonomously monitor controls, map evidence, assess risks, and generate real-time insights. Trusted by global enterprises across healthcare, finance, critical infrastructure, and technology sectors, DigitalXForce delivers measurable value by reducing manual effort, accelerating audit readiness, and improving organizational resilience in today’s fast-evolving threat and compliance landscape.Learn more about DigitalXForce at https://digitalxforce.com

