DigitalXForce Named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Governance, Risk, and Compliance Software Vendor 2025

Being recognized as the leader in AI-powered Automated GRC reaffirms our vision to empower organizations with real-time insights, autonomous control testing, and continuous compliance—powered by AI.” — Lalit Ahluwalia

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigitalXForce, a pioneer in AI Native Real-time, Continuous enterprise security, risk posture management (ESRPM), and automated GRC powered by GenAI (AI ShivAI - XForce GPT), today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Governance, Risk, and Compliance Software Vendor Assessment, 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # US53615325, June 2025).This accolade underscores DigitalXForce’s strategic vision and breakthrough use of artificial intelligence to modernize and automate complex GRC workflows across the enterprise.“Being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape is a major milestone for DigitalXForce, and validation of our commitment to helping organizations manage complexity with clarity,” said Lalit Ahluwalia, CEO of DigitalXForce. “We are proud to deliver best in class AI driven GRC solutions trusted by global clients to drive resilience and operational excellence.”This honor reflects the relentless innovation our team brings to transforming governance, risk, and compliance through AI,” said Rashmi Chandrasekhar, COO of DigitalXForce. “Our platform is built for a future where AI doesn’t just assist — it leads — across risk detection, audit readiness, and regulatory compliance.”DigitalXForce was rigorously evaluated in two key categories: strategic vision and product capabilities and competitive strengths noted by IDC in the MarketScape report included:Key differentiators from the IDC MarketScape report:▪ An AI-driven GRC engine (ShivAI and XForce GPT) for proactive insights and contextual recommendations▪ A unified GRC and security posture platform for internal, vendor, cloud, and compliance posture management▪ Out-of-the-box integrations with over 250 cybersecurity and IT platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, CrowdStrike, Okta)▪ End-to-end continuous control monitoring▪ Real-time, continuous risk governance versus traditional point-in-time tools“DigitalXForce has been positioned as a Leader in the evaluation of the Worldwide Governance, Risk and Compliance Software providers for its AI-powered Automated GRC plus Security Posture in One Unified Modern platform. DigitalXForce is a fully featured risk and compliance management platform that offers accelerated results and simplicity in operation, ensuring that customers can build mature GRC programs over time while meeting customer needs along the way.” said Phil Harris, Research Director, Governance, Risk & Compliance Services of IDC.This recognition adds to DigitalXForce’s momentum, following recent industry honors and user acclaim in DCEO and Cyber Defense Magazine (Winner in the Innovation in Cybersecurity category at the 2025 Innovation Awards presented by D CEO magazine and Dallas Innovates, Trailblazer and Groundbreaking AI Powered Automated GRC from Cyber Defense Magazine)To read the excerpt, download it from: https://idcdocserv.com/US53615325e_DigitalXForce Learn more about DigitalXForce at https://digitalxforce.com About IDC MarketScapeIDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.About DigitalXForce:DigitalXForce, known as "Digital Trust for the New Era", is the industry's first AI-native Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM) SaaS Platform enabling Real-time, Continuous and automated GRC to unify governance, risk, compliance, audit, and cybersecurity into a single intelligent fabric. Built with composable architecture and powered by a library of AI agents, DigitalXForce enables organizations to shift from reactive compliance to proactive, predictive risk management.ESRPM (Enterprise Security & Risk Posture Management) = Automated GRC + X-SPM (X = AI, Cloud, Application, IAM, OT/IoT, Sec Ops)The platform offers a comprehensive range of solutions, including Risk Quantification, Automated GRC, Next Gen Third Party Risk Management, Enterprise Security Posture Management and much more. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and high-growth disruptors alike, DigitalXForce empowers enterprises to operate with confidence in an era of constant change.For further information please reach out to info@digitalxforce.com

