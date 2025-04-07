The Emperor of House Music, Martone, Announces New Release Dates for Single and Album

Due Out In June The Emperor of House Music, Martone Release Date March 18, 2025

I never left — I’ve only evolved. This is the next chapter in my reign as The Emperor of House Music.” — Martone

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It's already been a powerhouse year for the one and only Martone, and he’s just getting started. Known across the globe as The Emperor of House Music, Martone is now announcing new release dates for his highly anticipated single and full-length album — and fans better be ready.The sizzling new single, “ Too Bad, So Sad ,” featuring the fierce and soulful Intelligent Diva, is now set to release on May 16, 2025. This high-energy track is expected to set dance floors ablaze and reaffirm Martone’s place at the top of the house music throne.But that’s not all — the full album, Phoenix Rising: The Emperor’s Ascension, will now arrive on July 11, 2025. A bold and deeply personal body of work, the album chronicles themes of transformation, resilience, and musical evolution. It marks a major new chapter in Martone’s storied career.These upcoming releases follow an already explosive 2025 for Martone. On March 21, he dropped his 10th Anniversary Remix Album, The Evolution of Martone , featuring stunning reinterpretations by DJ Extreme Detroit. Just days earlier, on March 18, Martone released his first book, Deep & Raw: The Erotica of Martone — a provocative and poetic dive into his sensual imagination, identity, and experiences as a Black gay man.To top it all off, Martone has also made his mark in fashion with the debut of The Tina, a bold and stylish shoe and fashion line inspired by power, flair, and feminine strength.“I’m evolving and ascending in every way — musically, personally, and creatively,” says Martone. “Every piece of this journey reflects who I am and what I represent. It’s about more than beats and bass. It’s about fire, freedom, and rising from the ashes.”With his finger on the pulse of sound, style, and storytelling, Martone continues to push boundaries and break new ground in 2025. Phoenix Rising: The Emperor’s Ascension will be available on all major streaming platforms July 11.Follow Martone on all platforms @TheRealMartone and visit www.martoneonline.com for updates.About Martone:Martone is an internationally acclaimed recording artist, author, and fashion innovator hailed as The Emperor of House Music. Known for his bold sound, electric stage presence, and authentic storytelling, Martone’s work transcends music — it’s a movement. His impact spans across genres and industries, from house music to literature to fashion.

Martone Is Back! New Single + Album Dates Revealed

