Martone Introduces The Tina – A New Luxury Footwear Line Featuring Spokesmodel Tee Spence

The Tina. Spokesmodel Tee Spence

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International recording artist , author and fashion entrepreneur Martone, known as The Emperor of House Music, is making waves in the footwear industry with the release of The Tina—a statement shoe that blends high fashion with luxury craftsmanship. Actress Tina “Tee” Spence serves as the face of this bold collection, embodying the elegance and power the shoe represents.The Tina is available in two stunning designs:The Tina – Gray Leather Platform Pump | A sophisticated blend of croc print silver and black leather for the woman who commands attention.The Tina – Gold Sandal Heel | A dazzling gold-glittered masterpiece with an elegant block heel and statement buckle for those who love to shine.“The Tina is more than a shoe—it’s confidence, luxury, and a statement of power,” says Martone. “Tee Spence embodies everything this collection represents, making her the perfect face for it.”Both styles are part of a limited-edition release under Style by Martone. Fashion lovers can shop the collection at MartoneOnline.com before it’s gone!About MartoneMartone is a recording artist, author, entrepreneur, and fashion visionary known for his electrifying presence in the house music scene. Expanding his brand into fashion, he brings the same bold energy to Style by Martone.About Tina "Tee" SpenceTee Spence is a former model and Hollywood actress known for her grace, style, and undeniable presence. She has appeared in major productions, including music videos for Da Brat’s In Love Wit Chu and the blockbuster film The Fast and the Furious. With a career spanning fashion and film, Tee Spence is the perfect muse for The Tina collection.

The Tina. By Style by Martone.

