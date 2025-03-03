Martone Expands Empire: The Emperor of House Music Launches Exclusive Italian-Made Sneaker

I've always believed in pushing boundaries, whether in music or fashion. This sneaker represents confidence, boldness, and the power of self-expression.” — Martone

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2025 is shaping up to be a monumental year for Martone, The Emperor of House Music. With three highly anticipated album releases, two books , and now the debut of a fashion line, the multi-talented artist is taking his brand to new heights.The first release from the collection is the Basketball Metal High-Top , a cutting-edge sneaker that seamlessly blends urban style with high fashion. Handcrafted in Italy, this premium high-top sneaker is made from pristine Italian leather, ensuring luxury, durability, and comfort. The sleek design boasts a bold color combination of black, white, and deep purple, with striking red laces for contrast. The structured ankle collar, reinforced heel counter, and toe cap provide superior support, while the signature metal accent on the side panel adds a futuristic edge."This is more than just a shoe—it's a statement," says Martone. "I've always believed in pushing boundaries, whether in music or fashion. This sneaker represents confidence, boldness, and the power of self-expression."The Basketball Metal High-Top is currently available for pre-order at $219. If at least three pre-orders are secured within the next 30 days, the shoes will go into full production. Free express shipping is available for customers in Europe, the UK, Canada, and the USA. Additionally, Martone’s commitment to quality ensures 100% satisfaction, with free returns offered worldwide.Each pair comes packaged in a collector’s edition box, featuring stunning Italian craftsmanship and a solid magnetic clip for a premium unboxing experience.Martone’s sneaker line is just the beginning of his fashion expansion, with more designs set to follow. Fans and sneaker enthusiasts alike can secure their pair of the Basketball Metal High-Top today by visiting https://www.aliveshoes.com/martone-collection About MartoneMartone, known as The Emperor of House Music, is a visionary artist, producer, and entrepreneur. With a career spanning decades, he continues to redefine music and fashion, leaving an indelible mark on both industries.Media Contact: www.martoneonline.com

Step Bold. Style Fearless. – The Martone Shoe & Fashion Line

