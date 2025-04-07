BLUETTI Partners with Leave No Trace to Power Sustainable Outdoor Adventures

BLUETTI empowers Leave No Trace’s educational programs with innovative clean energy solutions.

TORONTO, CANADA, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLUETTI , a leading innovator in clean energy solutions, announced a partnership with Leave No Trace, a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering responsible outdoor practices. This collaboration build on a shared ESG commitment, integrating clean energy solutions into outdoor adventures for more sustainable outdoor recreation and lifestyle.“Over a decade, we’ve been supporting responsible nature exploration through clean energy solutions that minimize our environmental footprint,” stated James Ray, spokesperson for BLUETTI. “Our alliance with Leave No Trace comes from a deep resonance with sustainability. Together, we’re taking tangible steps to reduce environmental impact, respect wildlife, and more.”Powering Leave No Trace Traveling Teams with Clean EnergySince 1999, Leave No Trace’s Training Team has transformed trails into classrooms, engaging thousands of hikers, campers, and adventures across the U.S.In their mission to inspire responsible outdoor recreation, the traveling educators are utilizing the BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 solar generator as a vivid example of responsible energy use in nature.Operating at a whisper-quite 16dB, the Elite 200 V2 ensures minimal disturbance to wildlife and fellow adventurers. Additionally, the solar generator provides a clean, smoke-free power source for outdoor cooking, lowering wildfire risks. To further reduce carbon footprint, the team members can store excess power from their vehicles by installing the BLUETTI Charger 1 Alternator Charger. Along with the 200W Portable Solar Panel, they can recharge on the go using solar energy.Making Clean Energy the New Trail MarkerAs outdoor life increasingly relies on energy solutions, BLUETTI and Leave No Trace are redefining sustainable nature exploration with clean energy. This partnership enhances eco-friendly outdoor energy use while promoting Leave No Trace principles, contributing to a greener planet for future generations.About BLUETTIBLUETTI is a committed advocate for sustainability embodying ESG initiatives. Through projects like LAAF, BLUETTI is helping off-grid communities in Africa access affordable, sustainable energy. The blend of expertise, reliability, and a focus on real-world needs is what makes BLUETTI trusted in over 110 countries and regions. Visit BLUETTI at https://www.bluettipower.ca/ About Leave No TraceUtilizing the power of science, education for all and stewardship to support and protect nature, Leave No Trace is on a mission to ensure a sustainable future for the outdoors. Learn more at: www.LNT.org

