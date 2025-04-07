Katrina High Joins The Serious Lady Business Podcast 'Rise & Reign: The Boss Blueprint They Don’t Tell You About'

Building a business as a woman isn’t about just showing up—it’s about showing out.” — Katrina High

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur, small business owner, chemist, and branding strategist Katrina High brings unapologetic truth and next-level strategy to the latest episode of the Serious Lady Business podcast, hosted by Leslie Youngblood. In this powerful conversation, “Rise & Reign: The Boss Blueprint They Don’t Tell You About,” Katrina unpacks the unspoken realities of what it really takes to build and lead a business as a woman today.From breaking barriers to making boss-level moves, Katrina shares insights grounded in her own evolution—from the lab suite to the executive suite. With a foundation in science, her approach to business is rooted in logic, strategy, and an abundance mindset that challenges women to stop playing small and start leading with bold intention.“Building a business as a woman isn’t about just showing up—it’s about showing out,” says Katrina High. “You need vision, boldness, and a mindset wired for disruption. Safe won’t get you to success.”As a scientist turned entrepreneur, Katrina’s journey is one of strategy, resilience, and reinvention. Her unique lens blends precision, problem-solving, and innovation—skills she’s mastered in both the lab and the boardroom. In this episode, she delivers unfiltered truths about entrepreneurship, the critical mindset shifts needed to thrive, and the strategic power plays that separate the dreamers from the doers.Listeners can expect raw insight, hard-earned lessons, and the kind of motivation that sparks action. Whether you’re launching something new or scaling something great, this episode is your blueprint to stop hesitating—and start reigning.🎧 Tune in now on:✅ YouTube✅ Apple Podcasts✅ Spotify✅ Everywhere you listen to podcasts!💡 Follow Katrina High (@AbundantlyKat) and Leslie Youngblood (@LeslieYoungblood) on Instagram for more updates and power-packed content.About Katrina HighKatrina High is a chemist, entrepreneur, business strategist, and branding expert dedicated to helping women build profitable brands, secure their financial future, and break generational cycles. From humble beginnings in Philadelphia to becoming a self-made success, Katrina’s journey is a testament to the power of resilience, strategy, and unapologetic ambition.

