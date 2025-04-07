Footy fans urged to undergo Free Health Checks at Gather Round

The Malinauskas Labor Government has again partnered with The Shane Warne Legacy, SiSU Health, and Flinders University to offer free Shane Warne Legacy Health Checks during the upcoming AFL Gather Round.

More than 9,000 free heart health and diabetes checks were conducted during AFL Gather Round last year, with thousands of footy supporters taking a few minutes out of their day to kick vital goals.

The checks will be available this year all Gather Round venues, including Adelaide Oval, Elder Park, Barossa Park, Norwood Oval, and the Norwood Food & Wine Festival.

Attendees will get free access to screenings for vital cardiovascular and metabolic health risk indicators, including blood pressure, heart rate, heart age, BMI, diabetes risk, blood sugar and cholesterol and triglycerides.

Anyone aged 16 and over attending or near the event will be able to access the free and quick Shane Warne Legacy health check on the SiSU Health Station.

Some participants will subsequently be offered the on-the-spot cholesterol & blood sugar checks to be conducted by Medical Scientists from Flinders University’s International Centre for Point-of-Care Testing.

Participants will be able to view their results immediately via the SiSU Health mobile app, which also serves as an ongoing tool to raise awareness about susceptibility to cardiovascular disease and Type 2 Diabetes.

The app provides prompts for individuals with elevated blood pressure, a high BMI, high blood sugar or elevated cholesterol to consult with their GP.

Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in Australia, claiming a life every 12 minutes and is often referred to as a silent killer.

Those who are living with Type 2 Diabetes, which includes 1.3 million Australians, are at further risk of heart disease. The longer a person has diabetes, the higher the chances are that they will develop heart disease.

However, this doesn't need to be the case.

This initiative will help people to "know their numbers" and start a conversation about their health.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

We had such a strong response from last year’s Shane Warne Legacy Health Check initiative with many people appreciating the access and ease of gaining access to these health insights.

Having an awareness of your risk factors – knowing your numbers – is really important.

Many of us – especially middle-aged blokes – don’t.

Stopping for a few minutes outside a Gather Round venue for one of these checks will help save lives and will help improve the overall health of our population.

Attributable to Chris Picton

We know prevention is better than the cure, which is why these free health checks are so important.

In less time than it takes to run a lap of the oval, South Australians can find out if they have any potential health risks and provide them with information and support to get back on track.

Before you go watch some of the AFL’s biggest stars, take a few minutes out of your day to kick some health goals.

Attributable to Helen Nolan Shane Warne Legacy

Shane would have loved the AFL Gather Round—a week of footy, mates, and a cheeky glass of red at Barossa Valley would be right up his alley.

We're proud to bring the Shane Warne Legacy Health Checks to Adelaide, thanks to the support of the Malinauskas Government.

With the government’s support, we’re making free Shane Warne Legacy Health Checks available to everyone at Gather Round.

Shane’s passing was a heartbreaking reminder that none of us are invincible.

That’s why we’re here - because knowing your numbers could save your life.

High blood pressure has no symptoms, so you can’t assume you’re fine.

No barriers and no excuses. Just find a way to have a crack.

Attributable to Aaron Hamill, Director and Ambassador – Shane Warne Legacy

Gather Round is, at its core, about bringing people together, and no one cherished a gathering more than Shane.

He would be deeply honoured to be part of such an important initiative, especially in a way that continues to make a real difference.

Though the Shane Warne Legacy has only been operating for a relatively short time, its impact has already been profound.

For me personally, the most meaningful moments come from the success stories—when our free Shane Warne Legacy Health Checks have not only raised awareness but have saved lives, helping people take control of their own health journey.

Knowing that Shane’s legacy is giving back, and he is still making a tangible difference in people’s lives, is a truly special and comforting thought.

A heartfelt thank you to the South Australian Government for making Gather Round such a memorable and meaningful event and for their ongoing support of the Shane Warne Legacy Health Check.