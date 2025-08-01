Adelaide secures global airline summit

In a testament to South Australia’s growing reputation as a strategic aviation and business events destination, the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific will be hosted in Adelaide in 2026 and 2028.

The two-day summit will bring hundreds of aviation industry leaders and key decision makers from across the Asia Pacific to the State to explore the key strategic issues facing airlines, airports, and the wider travel industry in the region.

The announcement was made today at the 2025 summit in Cairns with representatives from the South Australian Tourism Commission, Adelaide Airport Limited, and Business Events Adelaide.

CAPA - Centre for Aviation (CAPA), part of Aviation Week Network, is the leading provider of independent aviation market intelligence, analysis and data services covering worldwide developments.

The summit will bring together strategic insight and expertise from the highest levels of the aviation, tourism and hospitality industries. Attendees of past editions include major airlines and airports, global travel industry suppliers, international technology firms, high level government officials across multiple sectors, leasing firms, finance companies and more.

South Australia last held the CAPA Airline Leader Summit in 2022, which attracted hundreds of senior airline executives, airports, state and national tourism organisations, corporate travel executives and suppliers.

Securing the leading aviation event comes as more international airlines are committed to flying into South Australia than ever before, including all international airlines operating prior to COVID, as well as new airlines.

New routes strengthening the State’s aviation access include the first direct USA to SA service, with United Airlines operating a San Fransico to Adelaide flight and Air New Zealand commencing the first Christchurch to Adelaide route - both commencing from October 2025.

International airlines flying to Adelaide:

Indonesia AirAsia: Denpasar – Adelaide

Air New Zealand: Auckland – Adelaide

Air New Zealand: Christchurch – Adelaide (starting October 2025, seasonal)

United Airlines: San Francisco – Adelaide (starting December 2025, seasonal)

Qatar Airways: Doha – Adelaide

Singapore Airlines: Singapore – Adelaide

Malaysia Airlines: Kuala Lumpur – Adelaide

Fiji Airways: Nadi – Adelaide

Jetstar: Denpasar – Adelaide

China Southern Airlines: Guangzhou – Adelaide (returning December 2025, seasonal)

Emirates: Dubai – Adelaide

Qantas: Auckland – Adelaide (starting October, seasonal)

Cathay Pacific: Hong Kong – Adelaide (from November, seasonal)

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

Locking in the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific for not one, but two years, is a huge coup for South Australia, and a reflection of our global reputation as an industry leader in this important sector.

The Summit put South Australia at the forefront of the minds of key aviation decision makers, benefiting the many industries and jobs that rely on strong airline access, particularly for tourism, international education, trade, defence, and resources.

I have no doubt the hundreds of aviation leaders will be impressed by our welcoming hospitality and diverse tourism offerings, and be inspired to tell the world that South Australia is worth investing in.

Attributable to Claudia Kunz, Events Director CAPA - Centre for Aviation

We are delighted to announce Adelaide as our host city for the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific in both 2026 and 2028. Following the tremendous success of our 2022 summit in Adelaide, this strategic partnership reflects our confidence in Adelaide's growing significance as an aviation hub and its exceptional capabilities in hosting world-class business events.

The city's combination of outstanding infrastructure, accessibility, and vibrant culture makes it the perfect backdrop for the high-level industry discussions that define our summits.

We look forward to bringing hundreds of global aviation and tourism leaders to South Australia, where they'll experience firsthand the innovation and hospitality that Adelaide offers. This multi-year commitment underscores CAPA's dedication to fostering meaningful industry connections in destinations that represent the future of aviation in our region.

The CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific typically attracts more than 350 delegates, including C-suite executives from major airlines, airports, and tourism bodies across the globe. The event combines industry presentations, keynotes, high-level interviews, and panel discussions examining critical issues shaping the future of aviation and tourism.

Attributable to Brenton Cox, Managing Director Adelaide Airport

Adelaide is currently experiencing strong passenger growth, particularly for international services. Our excellent Team Adelaide relationships with airlines and city-pair airports are critical to this success. Events such as this are incredibly important in building and maintaining those relationships.

Having the eyes of the global aviation market on Adelaide provides us with an invaluable opportunity to highlight South Australia as a leading tourism and business events destination.