Major funding boost for SA domestic, family and sexual violence programs

Release date: 01/08/25

A range of innovative South Australian programs supporting women and children experiencing domestic, family and sexual violence (DFSV), along with intervention initiatives, will be extended through a major funding boost under a renewed five-year deal with the Albanese Government.

Through the Family, Domestic and Sexual Violence Responses 2021-30 Federation Funding Agreement, South Australia has secured an additional $26.1 million in Commonwealth investment from 2025 to 2030.

The State Government is matching this contribution, effectively doubling the available funding. A total of seven government-supported programs will benefit from the agreement across the next two years, including:

Safe and Well Kids Program – Wrap-around services encompassing tailored case management, therapeutic, and legal support to children and young people (aged 0-17) and their mothers/caregivers experiencing DFSV.

– Wrap-around services encompassing tailored case management, therapeutic, and legal support to children and young people (aged 0-17) and their mothers/caregivers experiencing DFSV. Safe and Secure Housing Program – Intensive support for women and children in the Adelaide metro area to access safe and secure long-term housing.

The State Government has provided an additional $5.7m over two years to continue six specialist DFSV programs previously funded under the National Partnership, including:

( inship mproving relationships o violence eveloping skills) is a unique and culturally sensitive early intervention program for young people 12-25 years who use violence in their family or intimate partner relationships. This nation-leading program provides tailored, systematic interventions to reduce violent behaviour and offers support to perpetrator’s families or partnership networks. Young Men and Young Fathers Program - A specialist trauma program offering counselling, group work, psychosocial education, and case management for young men and fathers at risk of or who have used violence or coercive control, helping them to understand its impact and build positive relationships with their partners and children.

This vital funding will extend key programs that directly respond to the complex needs identified throughout the Royal Commission into Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence, whose findings will be handed down in August.

Quotes

Attributable to Federal Minister for Social Services Tanya Plibersek

People too often ask, ‘why didn’t she just leave’, when we should be asking ourselves, ‘where could she go and what support can she access’.

That’s why we have invested more than any Government ever - over $4 billion - in keeping women and their children safe.

That includes funding for services that keep victim-survivors safe as well as innovative programs that help break cycles of violence.

There is more work to do, but record funding for frontline services, paid domestic violence leave, the Escaping Violence Program, housing support for women escaping violence, programs to stop the violence at the start, and family law reform are making a life changing difference.

Attributable to SA Minister for Women and the Prevention of Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence Katrine Hildyard

Our government is determined to help prevent and eradicate the scourge of domestic, family and sexual violence. We are consistently acting through legislative and policy change and through investment – and we will continue to do so – so that girls and women can safely and equally participate in every aspect of life.

South Australia is leading the nation in effective intervention – we’re not just delivering this, we’re sharing our expertise with other states and territories and shaping national responses.

This funding speaks again to our commitment. It will make a difference in women’s lives, it tackles perpetrator attitudes and behaviour and helps SA remain at the forefront, setting the standard for how we intervene and break the cycle of violence.

The Royal Commission will likely call for stronger, more coordinated responses, and this funding gives us the tools to do just that – effectively intervene, support recovery, and build safer futures for families across our state. This additional funding will help South Australian women and children access the support they need and help stop violence before it starts.

1800RESPECT is the national domestic, family, and sexual violence counselling, information, and support service. If you or someone you know is experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, domestic, family or sexual violence, call 1800 737 732, text 0458 737 732 or visit www.1800respect.org.au for online chat and video call services.

If you are concerned about your behaviour or use of violence, you can contact the Men’s Referral Service on 1300 766 491 or visit www.ntv.org.au

MensLine Australia Services are available if you are concerned about your wellbeing, relationships, and behaviour on 1300 789 978 or by visiting www.mensline.org.au

Feeling worried or no good? No shame, no judgement, safe place to yarn. Speak to a 13YARN Crisis Supporter, call 13 92 76. This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.