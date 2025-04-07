New cameras given the green light to improve road safety

Release date: 06/04/25

The latest in artificial intelligence is being deployed across the state with four new smart cameras now operating on some of Adelaide’s busiest thoroughfares, helping combat collisions and drive down long frustrating traffic jams.

The AI technology is the first of its kind in South Australia and has been installed at key locations at Penfield, Paradise and two roads at Old Noarlunga.

The software is an intelligent solution to improving road safety and traffic flow during peak periods. The cameras are linked to the Department for Infrastructure and Transport’s Traffic Management Centre (TMC), allowing staff to monitor vehicle movements and automatically adjust traffic signals to reduce congestion.

As well as being both frustrating and dangerous, traffic congestion also has a significant economic impact. According to data collected by TMC, it costs the state’s economy more than $33,000 for every 5000 motorists that are forced to wait 20 minutes in the morning peak.

In Adelaide’s northern suburbs, traffic build-up and dangerous rear-end collisions have significantly reduced since the cameras were installed last year. Previously, drivers attempting to exit the Northern Expressway onto Heaslip Road were able to bank up to dangerous levels. In some cases, motorists were forced to queue onto the expressway where several rear-end collisions occurred.

Following community concern at the site and a subsequent investigation by the Department, the area was flagged as a suitable location to trial the new software and hardware, which was designed and built by engineering company SAFEgroup Automation.

Since the installation, the cameras have been able to successfully identify and respond to periods of high traffic flow. The system, which is connected to a temporary traffic signal at the Heaslip Road roundabout, is able to stop northbound traffic when activated and generate gaps for the off-ramp traffic to enter the roundabout without cars banking up. The signals continue to operate until the queue length on the exit ramp is reduced.

The cameras have proven to be a game-changer in traffic monitoring with plans now underway to install the system at two more locations along the Northern Expressway, in preparation for the nearby housing developments.

Close to 3,000 homes are earmarked for the Smithfield and Playford area. By having an advanced AI system already in place on the main expressway, the Department has taken a proactive approach in ensuring the surrounding infrastructure is ready for the increased traffic.

VISION:

Click here to view rear-end collision and dangerous traffic jams at Heaslip Road exit ramp.

Click here to see the new AI system identifying traffic build-up.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

The Malinauskas Labor Government is embracing the very latest technology to deliver a safer and more reliable road network.

There is nothing more frustrating than being stuck in long traffic jams where cars are bumper-to-bumper.

By investing in trials of this new technology, we are taking a productive approach in enhancing our road network as we continue to invest and expand in Adelaide’s north.

Attributable to Michael Brown

This is a great initiative that shows how new AI technology can help improve our road network and increase driver safety.

By linking directly to traffic signals, these smart cameras can easily identify high traffic flows and automatically adjust the lights to alleviate the congestion.

With a direct connection to our Traffic Management Centre, staff will be able to monitor the system and manually take over as a failsafe.