Integral BioSystems Announces Fast-Track Drug Development Services for those Exploring Proof of their Concepts

BEDFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integral BioSystems LLC, Boston area drug delivery CRO has multi-tiered experience in all phases of Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls-related drug development for small molecules, proteins and gene therapies. Since its inception in 2009, the company has gained credibility in developing numerous drug compositions in areas of ophthalmology, dermatology, intranasal, otic and injectables.In light of the current uncertainty in the accessibility of startup investment funds to enable groundbreaking research into proof-of-concept testing in the clinic, Integral BioSystems is offering fast-track packages to startups and fledgling companies to rapidly develop analytical methods and formulation compositions to obtain preclinical assurance of the validity of their concepts. We have already aided numerous companies in meeting their development goals and quite a few of these companies have completed or are planning proof-of-concept clinical studies.Integral BioSystems has decades of experience in the design of sustained release injectables such as microspheres with encapsulated DNA, proteins or small molecules, and the company has numerous turn-key methods for residual solvent and moisture analysis, as well as state-of-the-art equipment to perform spray-drying lyophilized or suspension products.Integral invites all companies operating on a shoe-string budget to discuss their programs. With over 30 years of experience in all phases of tissue targeted, sustained release pharmaceutical formulation development, the firm’s founder, President and CEO Dr. Shikha P. Barman and company R&D Head Kevin Ward are happy to discuss all projects, no matter how early-stage. Integral also offers turn-key testing services such as particle sizing, or stability testing.ABOUT INTEGRAL BIOSYSTEMSIntegral BioSystems is a specialty drug delivery contract research organization that offers an integrated, practical approach to formulation development projects for both small molecule and large molecule drug candidates. Offering contract services to pharmaceutical companies to develop drug products through its CMC offerings in analytical method development, formulation development, process development, scale-up and technology transfer, the company also partners with pharmaceutical companies to co-develop products based on its proprietary pharmaceutical delivery systems. For those seeking to develop a formulation for a new drug substance, a 505b2 product or a generic drug product, Dr. Barman is available to answer questions about the suitability of Integral’s recently patented drug delivery platform technologies NanoM-Wafer™ and OcuHeal™ for your particular application.

