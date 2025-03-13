Integral BioSystems to Present Data on its Flagship Drug Delivery Platforms May 4-7 at ARVO 2025 in Salt Lake City, Utah

Boston area drug delivery firm Integral BioSystems LLC will present key research data May 4-7, 2025 at the Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City, Utah.

Integral BioSystems offers patented formulation technologies to maximize the effectiveness of your drug products” — Dr. Shikha Barman

BEDFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integral BioSystems LLC , Boston area CRO specializing in ophthalmological pharmaceutical formulation development, will present key research data on its innovations during the ARVO 2025 Annual Meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology to be held at the Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City, Utah. All authors will also be present at the Integral BioSystems’ Booth during exhibit hours (#1321).The research posters have the following titles and respective first author and time/date of the presentations:I. Abstract/Presentation Title: A Biomimetic Dissolvable Artificial Insert to Replenish Lipid and Aqueous Tear ComponentsAuthors: Kevin Ward (Presenting Author), Ivan Guererro, Akshita Bhardwaj and Shikha P. BarmanPresentation Number - Posterboard Number: 4342 - A0498Presentation Type: Poster SessionSession Number: 420Session Title: AMD: New drugs, delivery systems, and mechanisms of action IISession Date/Times: May 7, 2025 from 10:15 AM to 12:00 PMII. Abstract/Presentation Title: Delivery of Proteins to the Ocular Surface via NanoM-Wafer™ DDSAuthors: Shikha P. Barman (Presenting Author), Akshita Bhardwaj, Sagan Stanczak, Kevin WardPresentation Number - Posterboard Number: 1777 - B0512Presentation Type: Poster SessionSession Number: 226Session Title: Corneal disease and drug deliverySession Date/Times: May 5, 2025 from 8:30 AM to 10:15 AMIII. Abstract/Presentation Title: An UV-Blocking Antioxidant Product to Protect Ocular Tissues from UV Damage and Modulate HealingAuthors: Koushik Barman (Presenting Author), Sam Harris, Elliot Coleman, Shikha P. BarmanPresentation Number - Posterboard Number: 4341 - A0497Presentation Type: Poster SessionSession Number: 420Session Title: AMD: New drugs, delivery systems, and mechanisms of action IISession Date/Times: May 7, 2025 from 10:15 AM to 12:00 PMABOUT THE INNOVATIONSThe innovations are based on the fully patented NanoM-Wafer™ and OcuHeal™ lipid nanoparticle drug delivery systems, specifically designed to improve drug absorption into ocular tissues. Abstracts 1 and 2 are based on the NanoM Wafer ophthalmic insert, with one product in development as a dry eye/ eye lubrication therapy and the other showcasing sustained release of proteins to the ocular surface. Abstract#3 showcases OcuHeal™-UV400+, a lipid nanoparticle eye-drop product that efficiently delivers an UV-blocking antioxidant with residence time for at least 6 hours, demonstrated in-vivo. Due to its anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory and wound healing properties, this product has a number of potential therapeutic ophthalmic applications.Integral BioSystems owns 100% of the IP around these innovative products. Symphony Therapeutics LLC https://www.symphonytx.com/ ) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Integral BioSystems, formed in 2023 to license in and develop these innovations into clinically tested and marketed products. We invite discussions with investors, small businesses and established pharma for mutually beneficial collaborations and/or investment.ABOUT INTEGRAL BIOSYSTEMSIntegral BioSystems is a specialty drug delivery contract research organization that offers an integrated, practical approach to formulation development projects for both small molecule and large molecule drug candidates by offering contract services to pharmaceutical companies to develop drug products through its CMC offerings in analytical method development, formulation development, process development, scale-up and technology transfer. The company also partners with pharmaceutical companies to co-develop products based on its proprietary pharmaceutical delivery systems.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.