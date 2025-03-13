Integral BioSystems to Exhibit at the ARVO Annual Meeting in Salt Lake City, Utah from May 4 - May 7, 2025

Integral BioSystems Logo

Boston area drug delivery firm Integral BioSystems LLC will display in Booth 1321 May 4-7 at the Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City, Utah.

Integral BioSystems drug delivery technologies will maximize the effectiveness of your active ingredient” — Dr. Shikha Barman

BEDFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integral BioSystems LLC , Boston area drug delivery CRO specializing in ophthalmological pharmaceutical formulation development, will be in the spotlight as a participating exhibitor (Booth 1321) during the ARVO 2025 Annual Meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology to be held at the Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City, Utah.With over 30 years of experience in all phases of tissue targeted, sustained release pharmaceutical formulation development, the firm’s founder, President and CEO Dr. Shikha P. Barman, and company R&D Head Kevin Ward, will be on hand to discuss the specific requirements of interested attendees.ABOUT INTEGRAL BIOSYSTEMSIntegral BioSystems is a specialty drug delivery contract research organization that offers an integrated, practical approach to formulation development projects for both small molecule and large molecule drug candidates. Offering contract services to pharmaceutical companies to develop drug products through its CMC offerings in analytical method development, formulation development, process development, scale-up and technology transfer, the company also partners with pharmaceutical companies to co-develop products based on its proprietary pharmaceutical delivery systems. For those seeking to develop a formulation for a new drug substance, a 505b2 product or a generic drug product, Dr. Barman will be available to answer questions about the suitability of Integral’s recently patented drug delivery platform technologies NanoM-Wafer™ and OcuHeal™ for your particular application.The Company has developed numerous dosage forms for ophthalmic applications. Integral BioSystems has a translational approach to drug development, customizing delivery systems to achieve the biologically effective objectives of the therapy. Dosage forms are customized to achieve sustained release or targeted, tissue-focused delivery or fast-release/instant delivery, depending upon the desired product attributes. The company offers rapid proof-of-concept feasibility formulations or development toward IND submission, including cGLP services.ABOUT THE SYMPOSIUMThe ARVO 2025 Annual Meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology will cover pioneering and current R&D on pharmacological therapies-in-development to treat ocular disorders, in both anterior and posterior segments of the eye. This gathering of scientists, medical personnel, and representatives from related businesses combines a wide range of talks from commercial and academic figures in ophthalmological science, poster presentations about recent developments in ophthalmology, and offers of ophthalmology-related products and services. It is anticipated that approximately 11,000 people will participate in this meeting.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.