New Haven Barracks/ MV Crash/ Ignition Interlock Violation
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B5001529
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 4/6/25, 1230 hours
STREET: US-7
TOWN: Ferrisburgh
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Dakin Rd
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Shawn Sartelle
AGE: 38
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Ignition interlock restricted driver's license
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: BMW
VEHICLE MODEL: 328
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end and undercarriage contact damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 4/6/25 at approximately 1230 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on US Route 7 south of Dakin Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Investigation revealed V#1 was traveling north when it left the northbound lane and struck a culvert. The operator was identified as Shawn Sartelle (38) of Waterbury, VT. V#1 was not equipped with an ignition interlock device as required by Sartelle's driver's license. OP#1 was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Sartelle was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
Troopers were assisted by the Vergennes Police Department.
VCVC(s): 23 VSA 1038, "Driving on roadways laned for traffic" ($220, 2 points)
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/12/25, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk confirm arraignment time.
