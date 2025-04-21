Dr. Charles Ro Selected as Best for Implant Dentistry & Advanced Dental Care

Dr. Charles Ro, DMD

New Jersey Dentist Chosen for the "America's Best Dentists” Directory & Award for 2025

Dr. Charles Ro honored for Excellence in Implant, Cosmetic & General Dentistry” — TodaysBestDentists.com

TEANECK, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teaneck, New Jersey dentist , Dr. Charles Ro, DMD has been named to the prestigious "America's Best Dentists" registry for 2025. Selections were made by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that highlights top professionals in their fields.Dr. Ro specializes in Dental Implants and Complex Restorative Dental treatments. He practices at “Complete Dental Works” with two locations at 104 Fort Lee Road, Teaneck, NJ, and 439 60th Street, West New York, NJ.The practice has earned over 1800 Five-Star Reviews, from highly satisfied patients.Dr. Ro uses cutting-edge technology, including 3D imaging and digital impressions, to provide the highest level care, with a focus on dental implants. Whether you need a single tooth, or multiple teeth replaced, Dr. Ro provides customized care that creates beautiful smiles, provides excellent function, restores self-confidence, and transforms people's quality of life.His mission as a doctor is to take the time to understand each person's needs and design tailored treatment plans that prioritize long-term success and comfort.In addition to single and multiple implants to replace missing teeth, Dr. Ro offers “All-on-X” implants. This cutting-edge approach can replace a full arch of teeth, using implants to support a single restoration, such as a denture or bridge. It is a permanent solution for those needing extensive dental restorations, sometimes delivered in a single day.“Complete Dental Works” is widely known for its gentle, personalized approach, and commitment to excellence. The entire team is dedicated to providing an exceptional patient experience, in a relaxed and comfortable environment. Dr. Ro takes time to understand each patient’s needs, and designs tailored treatment plans that prioritize long-term success and comfort.Both offices are multilingual, ensuring that people from diverse backgrounds feel comfortable and understood. The practice has been recognized for giving back to the community in multiple ways.Dr. Ro earned his Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) degree from the "University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey" in 2009. After graduation, he completed an advanced residency at "Hackensack University Medical Center". He then attended the prestigious 2-year program at "New York University College of Dentistry", where he trained in both Surgical and Prosthetic Treatment of Dental Implants.Dr. Ro gained additional expertise by completing training from "American Academy of Implant Dentistry", and was awarded his Fellowship Certificate from the distinguished "Misch-Resnick Implant Institute".Dr. Ro is a member of the "American Dental Association" and the "Academy of General Dentistry", and accepts multiple insurance plans. His practice also provides Cosmetic Dentistry, Smile Makeovers, Crowns, Bridges, Veneers, Whitening and treats Dental Emergencies. Root Canal Therapy, Periodontal (Gum) Treatment, Bonding, Oral Surgery and Wisdom Teeth Extractions are also available. The office also offers Nitrous Oxide Sedation, Laser Dentistry, Invisalign, Dentures, Partial Dentures, Cleanings and Preventative Care.For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestDentists.com or contact Dr. Charles Ro, DMD directly at (201) 836-4400 in Teaneck, at (201) 865-5962 in West New York, NJ, or on his website at CompleteDentalWorks.comThe "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Dentists were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only Dentists that satisfy all the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "America's Best Dentists" directory.

