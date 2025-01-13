Dr. Nader Afgan Listed as “Top Dentist” for Cosmetic, Family & Implant Dentistry

Dr. Nader Afgan

Glen Burnie, Maryland Dentist Selected for the "America's Best Dentists” Award for 2025

Dr. Nader Afgan, DDS, MICOI selected as best for Cosmetic, Implant and Family Dentistry” — TodaysBestDentists.com

GLEN BURNIE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Nader Afgan , DDS, MICOI has been named to the prestigious "America's Best Dentists" registry for 2025. Selections were made by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that highlights top professionals in their fields.Dr. Afgan practices Cosmetic, Family and Implant Dentistry at Glen Burnie Dental Group, located at 100 Crain Highway South, in Glen Burnie, Maryland Services include Cosmetic Dentistry, Smile Makeovers, Dental Implants, Crowns, Bridges, White Fillings, Veneers, and Whitening. The practice also treats Dental Emergencies, provides Root Canal Therapy, Periodontal (Gum) Treatment, Children’s Dentistry, Bonding, Oral Surgery and Wisdom Teeth Extractions.Dr. Afgan also offers Nitrous Oxide Sedation, Laser Dentistry, Invisalign, Dentures, Partial Dentures, TMJ (Jaw Joint) Treatment, Sleep Dentistry, Dental Cleanings and Preventative Care.Dr. Afgan’s practice is widely known for its gentle, personalized approach, and commitment to excellence. The entire team is dedicated to providing an exceptional patient experience, ensuring each visit is relaxing and comfortable. They use state-of-the-art techniques to deliver the highest quality care available. Dr. Afgan’s ability to connect with patients extends beyond his clinical skills. He speaks English, German, Farsi and Spanish, ensuring that patients from diverse backgrounds feel comfortable and understood.Glen Burnie Dental Group has earned over 900 Five-Star Reviews from highly satisfied patients.Dr. Afgan earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree (DDS) from the University of Maryland, Baltimore College of Dental Surgery in 2013. He has been active in continuing education, and has significant advanced training in Cosmetic Dentistry, Dental Implants and Complex Dental Treatment. He has won multiple awards for his excellence, including impressive Mastership Status from the International College of Oral Implantologists.Dr. Afgan is also a member of the American Dental Association, Maryland State Dental Association, International Congress of Oral Implantology and American Academy of Implant Prosthodontics.For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestDentists.com or contact Dr. Nader Afgan, DDS, MICOI directly at (410) 969 9300, or on his website at https://GlenBurnieDentalGroup.com The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Dentists were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only Dentists that satisfy all the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "America's Best Dentists" directory.

