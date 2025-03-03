Dr. Tarek Assi Honored as Top Specialist For Dental Implants

Dr. Tarek Assi, DMD, FAGD, FAAID, DIDIA, DICOI, DABOI

Coral Springs, Florida Dental Specialist Selected for the "America's Best Dentists” Award for 2025

Dr. Tarek Assi Listed As Best for Dental Implants” — TodaysBestDentists.com

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Tarek Assi, DMD, FAGD, FAAID, DIDIA, DICOI, DABOI has been named to the prestigious "America's Best Dentists" registry for 2025. Selections were made by the “National Consumer Advisory Board”, an organization that highlights top professionals in their fields.Dr. Assi is the founder and director of the “Alpha Dental Practice & Implant Center” located at 6268 West Sample Road in Coral Springs, Florida . He is internationally recognized as a leading expert in Implant Dentistry, and one of few dentists in the country to hold dual Board Certifications in both Implant Surgery and Implant Prosthodontics.Dr. Assi has placed and restored almost 10,000 Oral Implants, helping thousands of patients attain a beautiful, healthy smile, eat comfortably again and greatly improve their quality of life.His practice utilizes state-of-the-art technology and advanced techniques to provide outstanding and exceptional care. Employing sophisticated methods and innovative procedures, he has helped thousands of patients, including those who were told in the past that they were not candidates for dental implants. The practice offers many amenities for your comfort, including sedation; and financing options are available.Dr. Assi received his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree (DMD) from the Nova Southeastern University College of Dental Medicine. He then continued his training by completing a comprehensive "Post Graduate Residency in Advanced Dentistry". During his 20 years in practice, he has earned many of the highest honors in Oral Implantology.He has attained prestigious Mastership and Diplomate certifications from the “International Dental Implant Association”, Fellowship and Diplomate honors from the “International Congress of Oral Implantologists”, Fellowship certification from the “American Academy of Implant Dentistry” and Diplomate status with the “American Board of Oral Implantology”.Passionate about sharing his knowledge and expertise, Dr. Assi teaches nationally and internationally. He is a co-chairman of the Oral Implantology Residency at “Atlantic Coast Dental Research Clinic”, an editorial reviewer for the “Journal of Oral Implantology” and a faculty member at the renowned “Misch Implant Institute”.Dr. Assi prides himself on the personalized and compassionate care he provides. His practice is well-known for its welcoming environment and commitment to patient comfort for the most pleasant experience possible. Believing in giving back to the community, Dr. Assi also participates in dental missions nationally and overseas.The practice has earned over 400 enthusiastic 5-Star Reviews, from very satisfied, grateful patients.For more information, please contact Dr. Tarek Assi, DMD, FAGD, FAAID, DIDIA, DICOI, DABOI directly at 954-228-8509, or on his website at or www.dentalimplantscoralsprings.com The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Dentists are chosen based on their training, experience, continuing education and dedication to excellence.

