Inmedix Recognized as the #1 ‘Most Valued Company’ at the Spring 2025 PNW & Rockies Keiretsu Forum Investor Capital Expo

Voted by angel investors as a stand-out innovator amongst a group of highly touted, growth-stage entrepreneurial companies from the U.S. and Canada

NORMANDY PARK , WA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inmedix, Inc., developers of the recently FDA-cleared, 5-minute, Inmedix® CloudHRV™ System clinical diagnostic, was recognized as the #1 ‘Most Valued Company’ at the Keiretsu Forum Pacific Northwest & Rockies Investor Capital Expo on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Held at the Washington Athletic Club in Seattle, the event showcased 18 late-stage growth entrepreneurial companies seeking funding.

As the premier gathering of the investor capital community, bringing together investors and entrepreneurs looking for funding, the Investor Capital Expo is organized by Keiretsu Forum, the world’s largest angel investment network. It was created to foster collaboration among angel groups, family offices, and corporate partners, as well as reach out to the larger investment community. Keiretsu Forum is the most active global investment community as ranked by Pitchbook for the past four years.

CloudHRV is the first system cleared by the FDA as a cloud-based, heart rate variability (HRV) diagnostic calculated from a high-fidelity 5-min electrocardiogram (ECG) which also includes Bayefsky indices of parasympathetic and sympathetic activity. It represents a milestone in modern HRV assessment with scalability, precision and affordability for patients and clinicians in the clinical setting.

HRV provides indirect measures of the sympathetic (fight-or-flight) and parasympathetic (rest/restorative) components of the human autonomic nervous system (ANS) within the brain. For medical grade HRV, a precision ECG is required to identify each heartbeat and to measure the precise timing between beats. These ECG measurements of heart rate (pulse) variability over time reflect how the ANS influences cardiac rhythm during respiration. Subsequently, sophisticated and proprietary mathematical formulae can be applied to render individual HRV indices of sympathetic and parasympathetic activity.(1)

In turn, ANS state can be otherwise silent, vary among individuals, and impact nearly every element of human physiology and medical practice.(2) Of note, CloudHRV is not indicated for or limited to a specific application in medicine. Its utility is determined exclusively by the clinician and the CloudHRV ECG display is contraindicated for use to directly monitor or diagnose cardiovascular disease.

“The Inmedix team could not be prouder of the recognition just received at the PNW & Rockies Investor Capital Expo,” said Inmedix co-founder, CEO and rheumatologist Andrew J. Holman, MD. “With four Keiretsu Fund and dozens of individual investments from 10 international Keiretsu chapters, this angel organization has played a preeminent role in bringing this precision HRV technology to medicine.”

1. Heart rate variability. Standards of measurement, physiological interpretation, and clinical use. Task Force of the European Society of Cardiology and the North American Society of Pacing and Electrophysiology. Eur Heart J. 1996 Mar;17(3): 354-81.

2. Otto Appenzeller, Guillaume J. Lamotte, Elizabeth A. Coon. Introduction to Basic Aspects of the Autonomic Nervous System (Sixth Edition). Academic Press, 2022.

About Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary, Inmedix UK, Ltd.

Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd., are committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of stress modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS) and bring those solutions to clinical care.

NOTICE:

This Press Release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Inmedix’s plans for preclinical studies, effectiveness of its research, product capabilities and the market’s demand for its respective products. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in Inmedix’s business which could significantly affect expected results, including without limitation, progress of development, clinical testing, regulatory approval, developments in raw material, personnel costs, sales as well as legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. Any forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Inmedix undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release. This is not an offer to sell or an offer to purchase securities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.